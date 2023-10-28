Known for his exploits including leaping off the Clifton Suspension Bridge, adventurer David Kirke has died aged 78

David Kirke, famous for his leap from Bristol's Clifton Suspension Bridge, has died aged 78 (Credit: ITV News/Visit Bristol)

David Kirke, a trailblazing adventurer and a key figure in the world of extreme sports, will be remembered for his daring feats that pushed the boundaries of what was deemed possible. Kirke, who passed away at the age of 78, is celebrated for accomplishing the world's inaugural modern bungee jump, an act that epitomized his fearless spirit and thirst for excitement.

Hailing from the esteemed Dangerous Sports Club at Oxford University, Kirke etched his name in history on April 1, 1979, when he, adorned in top hat and tails and clutching a bottle of champagne, leapt off the towering Clifton Suspension Bridge in Bristol. This audacious act, along with similar jumps by three of his companions, using elasticated cords, led to their brief detainment by the authorities and a subsequent fine of £100 each for disturbing the peace.

Inspired by the land-diving ritual in Vanuatu, located in the South Pacific, Kirke was the driving force behind the globalization of bungee jumping, with subsequent jumps from iconic structures like the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco and the Royal Gorge Suspension Bridge in Colorado. The club's endeavours evolved rapidly, progressing from leaps off mobile cranes to breathtaking dives from hot air balloons.

Despite facing legal challenges and occasional personal setbacks, Kirke remained resolute in his pursuit of pushing the boundaries of human capability. He continued to explore new frontiers, delving into endeavours such as micro-lighting and other extreme sports, always driven by a spirit of adventure and an unwavering commitment to pushing the limits of what was deemed possible.

What was the Dangerous Sports Club?

The Dangerous Sports Club at Oxford University was an unconventional student society founded in the 1970s. Comprising a group of adventurous and daring individuals, the club was known for its pioneering spirit and its penchant for exploring extreme and unconventional activities. Members of the club sought to push the limits of traditional sports and engage in exhilarating and daring pursuits that often defied conventional norms and safety regulations.