Although Dragons Den star Hilary Devey had an estimated fortune of £80 million, she left no money in her will

Hilary Devey left no money in her will despite an estimated fortune of £80million. She had a son named Mevlit. (Photo by Steve Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty)

It has been reported that the late Hilary Devey CBE and former Dragons’ Den star left no money in her will despite having an estimated fortune of £80 million. Hilary Devey died at her holiday home in Marrakesh at the age of 65 in June 2022. The Daily Mail reports that “Newly published probate documents disclose that in the will made in 2021, she left her large diamond cross to her friend Audrey Mulligan, and her personal effects to her trustees-her son, publicist and lawyer- so they could distribute them as she had wanted in a letter of wishes, which is not public.”

Hilary Devey was born in Bolton, Greater Manchester and had experienced the trauma of seeing bailiffs come to her house when she was a seven-year-old and remove furniture and household goods after her father went bankrupt. This was the catalyst that spurred Hilary Devey on to achieve success and she sold her home and car to fund her business Pall-Ex.

Hilary Devey was interviewed by Kirsty Young in 2012 who described her as having ‘walked straight off the set of Dynasty-blood-red nails, killer shoulder pads and enough bling to make Alexis Carrington fume with jealousy.’ Hilary’s mother was Minnie Kay (nee Ingerson) and Arthur Brewster. The Guardian reported that “Only after Hilary’s birth did her mother discover that Arthur was married with four children. Although she left him briefly, they reunited and married when Hilary was three.”

Hilary became a mother to son Mevilit in 1986 from a relationship with Turkish business executive Hussein Ahmet, and in a strange coincidence, Hilary discovered that Hussein had a wife and five children after she received a phone call from the woman. Hilary was married and divorced three times, her first husband was Malcolm Sharples, and she then married Ed Devey and finally Phillip Childs.

Who is Hilary’s son Mevlit?

When Hilary Devey passed away, her son Mevlit Brewster-Ahmet said in a statement released by Hilary’s lawyer: “She was a beautiful woman, a beautiful person and a beautiful mum with a beautiful heart.” He went on to say that “We were together from start right up until the end. We helped each other through the worst time in our lives and the best times. It was always me and my mum against the world as we watched over each other in our own way.

“She was my shining light in my darkest days and I was her protector in her darkest days. His statement ended with these words: “My mum was with me for my first breaths-and I was with him for her last. Rest in peace Mum- I will never stop loving you.”

