Actor Duggie Brown has died at the age of 82.

The TV star is well-known to audiences for his years of work on British shows, including making appearances on soap Coronation Street and BBC sitcom Last Of The Summer Wine.

His manager confirmed his passing, with tributes pouring in from former co-stars and industry professionals.

Who was Duggie Brown?

Duggie Brown was born in Rotherham on 7 August 1940.

Duggie first made his name on the cabaret and comedy circuit, appearing in shows such as Granada Television’s The Comedians in the 1970s.

In 1969, he made his first acting appearance in Ken Loach’s second film ‘Kes’ alongside his sister Lynne Perrie.

Duggie went on to appear in several films and televisions shows throughout the 70s, including ‘For The Love of Ada’, ‘My Brother’s Keeper’ and the 1977 TV series ‘The House That Jack Built’.

He went on to pick up recurring roles in dramas and sitcoms on British television before landing the role of Ray Piper in the Merseyside soap Brookside.

Duggie appeared in 11 episodes of the popular show in 1994 and led to him gaining the role of Verny in ‘The Last Of The Summer Wine’ in 1997.

Throughout the years, he had several roles in Coronation Street. He first appeared in the soap in 1997 as George Freeman, before returning to the show in 2004 as onscreen husband of Honour Blackman, Bernie Cooper.

Most recently, he appeared again in Coronation Street in 2022 as Ted Spear.

How did Duggie Brown die?

His death was confirmed by his manager Lee Morgan.

Mr Morgan said that Duggie had died peacefully at home at the age of 82, beside his wife Jackie by his side.

The cause of death has not yet been confirmed.

Who has paid tribute to Duggie Brown?

Tributes from former co-sars and industry colleagues have been pouring in for Dougie.

Comedian Tommy Cannon, one half of iconic comedy duo Cannon and Ball, posted on Twitter: “Really sad to hear about the passing of Duggie Brown, Rest in peace pal, what a funny funny man- thinking of all your friends and family.”