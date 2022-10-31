Romanian media has reported that the world’s richest person invited billionaires and celebrities to a Halloween bash at Bran Castle

Elon Musk has reportedly hosted a Halloween party at Bran Castle in Romania. The Tesla and SpaceX founder who has just bought the social network Twitter is reported to have invited billionaires and celebrities to a Halloween party at Dracula’s Castle.

The world’s richest person has been allegedly enjoying the weekend in Transylvania and reportedly hired a director to put together a special Dracula experience for his guests.

So, did Elon Musk throw a Halloween party at Bran Castle and who made it onto the guest list? Here’s everything you need to know.

Elon Musk has allegedly thrown a Halloween party at Dracula’s Castle in Transylvania (Pic: Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Did Elon Musk host a Halloween party at Bran Castle?

Musk, who is the world’s richest person, and just bought the social media network Twitter, has hosted a Halloween party at the Bran Castle in Romania as reported by the Romanian publication Romania Journal. It’s alleged that some of the world’s richest billionaires joined Musk at the castle in Brasov, which is known as Dracula’s Castle due to its connection with the legendary ruler, Vlad the Impaler.

On Saturday 29 October Musk tweeted: “Fresh baked bread & pastries are some of the great joys of life”. With Romanian Insider interpreting this as Musk enjoying Romanian bread and pastries, which are traditionally given to welcome guests.

Who attended the party?

Reported by Romanian media outlet Media Flux, Musk has rented the entire castle for himself and his friends to enjoy. Guests rumoured to be in attendance include PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel, Google’s co-founders Sergei Brin and Larry Page and Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie. Whilst Swedish actress Julia Sanstrom is also suspected to be present after she shared stories of herself in Transylvania and dressed up as a vampire on her Instagram.

Musk has reportedly hired a director to put together a special Dracula experience for his guests, who are alleged to have travelled to Bucharest by private jet, before being flown by helicopter to Bran Castle.

Media Flux have also claimed that Dracula’s Girls, a well-known cheerleader group from Târgoviște will be present at Dracula’s Experience. However, full details of the event and what happened have not yet been revealed.

Why is it known as Dracula’s Castle?

Bran Castle is one of Romania’s most famous historical monuments, built in 1388 it is located 30 km from the town of Brasov. The castle is most known for the legend of Count Dracula, taken from the novel of Bram Stoker, whose character is a Transylvanian Count with a castle perched on a rock overlooking a valley.

An exterior view of the Bran Castle is pictured in Bran, Romania (Pic: AFP via Getty Images)

Popular with tourists, the castle was initially named Turciu. It was the favourite residence of Queen Maria of Romania, who restored it and used it as a royal summer residence from 1920 until 1932. After the second world war communist authorities turned the castle into a museum. Since 2009 it has been the property of Archduke Dominic Habsburg and his sisters Maria Magdalena Holzhausen and Elisabeth Sandhofer. Bran Castle has remained open to the public.