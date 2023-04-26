It didn't take long for the internet to track down the account using just the tiny profile picture seen in the screenshot posted by Musk

Most recently, it appears like the chief executive of the social media platform may have revealed that he has a secret, anonymous burner account in which he appears to tweet as a two year old child.

This is everything you need to know.

Does Elon Musk have an alternative Twitter account?

On Monday (24 April), Musk shared a screenshot of his Twitter account as a means of showing content creators how to enable subscriptions for the platform - but in doing so, also showed a second profile photo. This is how Twitter displays additional accounts so people can switch between them easily.

The profile picture in question showed a young child holding a replica of SpaceX's Starship spacecraft. While that was all that the internet had to work with, it didn’t take long before users found what they thought was the same account.

Twitter CEO Elon Musk holds one of his children after a keynote speech at the "Twitter 2.0: From Conversations to Partnerships," marketing conference in Miami Beach, Florida, on April 18, 2023. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

The account in question had the same profile picture as the one seen on Musk’s official account, with the name “Elon Test” and handle @ErmnMusk. According to the account, it was created in November 2022.

The Twitter account in question has posted a number of unusual tweets, the content of which relates to topics that Musk himself is interested in, including cryptocurrency and Tesla.

In one post, Elon Test asked Michael Saylor, MicroStrategy executive chairman and Bitcoin promoter: “Do you like Japanese girls?”

Other tweets include appearing to roleplay as a two year old - more specifically, as Musk and Grimes’ son X Æ A-Xii, as on 24 April the account tweeted: “I will finally turn 3 on May 4th!”

This date coincides with the birthday of X Æ A-Xii, who was born on 4 May and will indeed be turning 3 this year.

In another tweet, seemingly still in character as a child, Elon Test wrote: “I wish I was old enough to go to nightclubs. They sound so fun.”

There has been some speculation that the child in the profile picture of the account is X Æ A-Xii, as it looks similar to pictures that have been tweeted of him by Musk in the past, and there is no record of being shared online before.

At the time the account was originally discovered, it had roughly 2,000 followers, however since it has been revealed that Musk could be the owner, that number has skyrocketed to over 42,000.

What has Elon Musk said about the account?

While Musk hasn’t outright denied or claimed ownership of the Twitter account, he did address the question of a secret account in a reply to a user called DogeDesigner.

DogeDesigner shared the screenshot that Musk himself had posted of his profile, with the caption: “BREAKING: Elon Musk has an alt account on Twitter.”