Priority will be given to the most vulnerable, including families with children and the elderly

The UK is to begin evacuating British nationals from Sudan (Photo: Getty Images)

Military flights will depart from an airfield outside the capital, Khartoum and priority will be given to the most vulnerable, including families with children, the elderly and people with medical conditions

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly announced that the operation would begin on Tuesday (25 April) after ministers came under pressure to help at least 2,000 citizens flee heavy fighting.

Cleverly told citizens not to travel there unless they are contacted and warned the ability to carry out evacuations could change at short notice during the “volatile” truce.

He said: “The UK government is co-ordinating an evacuation of British nationals from Sudan. We have started contacting nationals directly and providing routes for departure out of the country.”

It comes after rival military factions agreed to a 72-hour ceasefire from Monday night (24 April) in Sudan, where at least 400 people have been killed in fighting since 15 April.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Britain will work to “end the bloodshed” in Sudan and support a democratic government. He added: “The government has begun a large-scale evacuation of British passport holders from Sudan on RAF flights. Priority will be given to the most vulnerable, including families with children and the elderly.

“I pay tribute to the British Armed Forces, diplomats and Border Force staff carrying out this complex operation.”

Only British passport holders and immediate family members with existing UK entry clearance were being told they are eligible. Nationals have been warned that all travel within Sudan is “conducted at your own risk”.

The Foreign Office said other exit routes are being considered, with two British military ships – RFA Cardigan Bay and HMS Lancaster – being lined up for possible evacuations. A team of British troops is understood to have flown into Port Sudan to check out the options.

US secretary of state Antony Blinken announced that a three-day ceasefire had been brokered. It would extend a nominal truce over Ramadan that did little to stop fighting but did facilitate some evacuations.

The UK’s former ambassador to Sudan has warned the situation in the country is “precarious”. Sir Nicholas Kay told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “I think we have to underline that it’s precarious. The security situation can change very quickly. The command and control over forces isn’t complete.

“There is no trust between the two sides and things might kick off again. So, very difficult. The geography of Khartoum makes it also very difficult, and this is one of the challenges throughout. The river Nile joins, Blue Nile and White Nile, in the centre of Khartoum.