People evacuated from Sudan arrive at a military airport in Amman on 24 April 2023 (Photo: KHALIL MAZRAAWI/AFP via Getty Images)

James Cleverly said that once the halt in the fighting expires on Thursday night (27 April) there is no guarantee of additional evacuation flights for British nationals still in the country.

According to the most recent official statistics, six flights have carried 536 people to safety as part of the British evacuation mission from the African nation.

But the UK government’s response to the crisis has drawn criticism both domestically and internationally. In accordance with evacuation plans, more than 2,000 British nationals in Sudan have registered with the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office, but thousands more could still be present in the country.

Cleverly said it is impossible to make straightforward comparisons to the evacuation efforts of other nations, and pointed to difficulties in removing British citizens from the conflict area. But just how many British nationals are there in Sudan, and why does it seem like there are so many? Here is everything you need to know about it.

How many British nationals are there in Sudan?

There are no exact figures available on the number of British nationals in Sudan, as the UK government does not keep official statistics on the number of British citizens living abroad.

But according to one estimate, there could be up to 4,000 British nationals stranded amid deadly street fighting and a shortage of food, water and electricity in the war-torn African nation.

Similarly, estimates from the British Embassy in Khartoum suggest there are around 3,000 British nationals currently living in Sudan. This figure includes both those who hold dual citizenship, and those who are living and working in Sudan on a temporary basis.

Why are there so many British nationals in Sudan?

There are several reasons why there are many British nationals in Sudan, mainly revolving around colonial ties. Sudan was a British colony from 1899 to 1956, and during this period, many British people migrated to the country to work in various capacities, such as administrators, soldiers, missionaries, and traders.

As a result, there are many Sudanese citizens who have British ancestry and may hold dual citizenship, making them eligible for British nationality.

Sudan gained independence from Britain on 1 January 1956 after a long struggle for self-determination that began in the early 20th century. The movement for independence gained momentum after World War II, when nationalist leaders began calling for Sudanese self-rule and an end to British colonialism.

The newly independent Sudan was faced with several challenges, including political instability, ethnic and regional tensions and economic underdevelopment. In the years that followed independence, Sudan struggled to establish a stable government and maintain national unity, leading to periods of dictatorship, civil war and conflict.

Greek nationals from Sudan arrive with a military C-27 plane at the military airport of Elefsina, south of Athens (Photo: ARIS MESSINIS/AFP via Getty Images)

After Sudan gained independence from Britain, many Sudanese citizens continued to migrate to the UK to escape these crises, and to look for work, education and other opportunities.

Over time, these migrants and their descendants formed a sizable Sudanese community in the UK. Some of these Sudanese Britons may have since chosen to return to Sudan for personal or professional reasons.

Other reasons for why a British person may have chosen to emigrate to Sudan include working for international organisations, such as the United Nations or non-governmental organisations (NGOs), or for British companies with operations in Sudan.

Sudan is a rapidly developing country, and as such, there are opportunities for skilled professionals to contribute to its growth, particularly in sectors such as oil and gas, agriculture and infrastructure development.

But the country has also faced several crises in recent years, such as conflict, drought and food insecurity, which have led to large-scale displacement and suffering. Many British nationals may be drawn to Sudan to work for non-governmental organizations (NGOs) or aid agencies, providing assistance to those in need.

Do Britons go on holiday to Sudan?

British tourism in Sudan is limited due to the country's political and security situation, and the UK government’s Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office currently advises against travel to Sudan for security reasons.

For those who do choose to travel to Sudan, there are a few tourist attractions that may be of interest, such as the ancient pyramids at Meroe and the historic city of Khartoum, where visitors can see landmarks such as the confluence of the Blue and White Nile rivers and the Mahdi's Tomb.