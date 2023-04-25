Sami Atabani, who lives in Cambridge, told NationalWorld his seven family members in Khartoum have had no contact from the government about evacuations

Vulnerable Britons trapped in Sudan say they have yet to hear from the government about evacuations, with some taking a chance on alternative ways out of the war-torn country.

Clashes between Sudan’s army and a powerful paramilitary group known as the Rapid Support Forces broke out just over a week ago, with deadly shooting and shelling being seen in the capital, Khartoum. More than 400 people have died in the bloody conflict, with thousands of others injured.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As the internal violence continued to escalate, the UK’s armed forces launched a dangerous operation to evacuate British diplomats and their families from the African nation on Sunday (23 April). But the government faced questions over why as many as 4,000 other Britons living in the country had been left behind.

On Tuesday (25 April), the UK government finally starting evacuating these British nationals once a three-day ceasefire was declared, after facing intense criticism as for lagging behind other countries' rescue efforts. The Prime Minister’s official spokesperson confirmed just after 4pm that the first flight had left, and they expected at least two more flights overnight.

Sami Atabani, who lives in Cambridge, has been going backwards and forwards with the UK Foreign Office for days now - despite being on a trip to Toronto this week - trying to work out how best to help seven family members in Khartoum get to safety.

Thousands of Sudanese families have opted to escape war-torn Khartoum and head for the Egyptian border, including British nationals, even as Defence Secretary Ben Wallace says evacuations have begun (Photos: Getty & PA)

'They're running out of food'

Mr Atabani told NationalWorld his 88-year-old aunt, her 67-year-old son who is disabled, another son and his wife, and their three young children were still in the capital as of Tuesday afternoon. All but his sister-in-law were British nationals.

Advertisement

Advertisement

His aunt, who was born in Kent, had “spent most of her life in Sudan”, where she raised her four children. He said. “This is a family who had no intention of returning to the UK… These are people who did not want to leave, but were forced to leave.” He said the situation had started to become dire, with acquaintances killed in the conflict, and neighbours' homes looted. He encouraged his cousin to get the family out of there.

“They’re running out of food… I’m extremely worried, it’ll be very difficult for them to leave if things deteriorated,” he added.

Mr Atabani has since registered them with the Foreign Office, but said despite government messaging that priority would be given to the most vulnerable - including families with children and the elderly - they had not been contacted for evacuations. Many other foreign nationals had already been taken to safety by their governments, including some of his Canadian family members who had been picked up directly from their home.

From what he understood of the UK government's messaging, British nationals called for evacuation still had to make their own way to the airfield out of Khartoum, he said. “I’m just flabbergasted. The Foreign Office doesn’t seem to understand the level of risk.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The family were now one of many resorting to Plan B, he said, and were currently waiting on a bus which would take them out of the city, across 1,000 kilometres to the Egyptian border at Wadi Halfa. “My cousin… is incredibly distressed, he’s worried as to whether he’s making the right decision.”

Mr Atabani said they were disappointed and frustrated by the UK government’s response from both sides, and the family felt “abandoned”.

“It’s not acceptable, you can’t leave an 88-year-old woman like this,” he said. “We’re [also] talking about three young children under the age of 10, who have seen the country that they grew up in destroyed… These are going to be traumatised children.”

People fleeing the conflict in Khartoum stop for refreshments at a rest-point by a desert road about 100 kilometres northwest of the capital (Photo: AFP via Getty Images)

He continued: “Their life has been completely turned upside down,” but the most dangerous part was yet to come. “They still need to make their way out of the city”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The family had been waiting for their bus for nearly 12 hours, he said, but it had been delayed due to army movement. He had advised them to take as much food and water as they could carry. “My biggest concern is the Egyptian border. It’s all clogged up … thousands of people are trying to leave.”

The family were also uncertain what they were running to, and Mr Atabani slammed what he called a lack of clear communication from the UK government.

“We have no idea what kind of help and assistance they will receive when they get to the UK,” he said. They also did not know whether his cousin’s Sudanese wife would be allowed to come to the UK with her husband and children, or whether she would even be granted passage through Egypt.

He wanted the Foreign Office to issue clear guidance for British families fleeing the war-torn capital to either the Egyptian border or to Port Sudan, including where they could connect with the British military for evacuation to the UK.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He also wanted assurance these families - many of whom were leaving everything behind - would be taken care of. “I’d like to really appeal to the British government, to [make sure] people will have essentials when they arrive to the UK, including accommodation," he saiud. "They may or may not take you up, but at least that’s comfort that you are welcome back home.”

Government says communication with British nationals on the ground is 'very patchy'

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace told MPs on Tuesday (25 April) the 72-hour ceasefire represented a “window” for the evacuation, but “it is a volatile situation”.

Around 120 British military personnel were at the airfield near Khartoum being used for the evacuation effort, he said. “As of 11am this morning the processing centre, the reception team of Border Force and Foreign Office, were now up and running on the airfield in Sudan.”

He added: “Currently the airfield is run by the German military and, depending on how long they stay, we will stand ready and prepared to take over from them should they decide that their evacuation is finished.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The possibility of a seaborne evacuation from Port Sudan was also being considered, he said. “It is a more benign environment, it is an access into the Red Sea and to commercial airports in places like Jeddah [in Saudi Arabia] and gives us space and time in order to process many people there.”

Royal Marines were already in Port Sudan to “establish the safety of the area and any options”, Wallace said, so “we are in a good position there should we wish to increase support”.

Asked about the evacuation efforts for British dual nationals in Sudan, he told the Defence Committee: “Communication is very patchy and very small. They are being called forward by the Foreign Office.”