Thousands of British citizens have made their home in the war-torn country - but why?

People evacuated from Sudan arrive at a military airport in Amman on 24 April 2023 (Photo: KHALIL MAZRAAWI/AFP via Getty Images)

British military aircraft are getting ready for a "large-scale" evacuation of UK citizens from Sudan after a three-day ceasefire was agreed upon.

Thousands of British nationals may be stranded in the war-torn African country amid deadly street fighting and a lack of food, water and electricity, according to one estimate.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Some said they felt “abandoned” after diplomats were rescued in a night-time evacuation mission earlier this week. Some civilians have since taken it upon themselves to organise dangerous private evacuations.

But Foreign Secretary James Cleverly announced an operation to remove British nationals would begin on Tuesday (25 April), with passport holders allowed to board RAF flights leaving from an airport outside Khartoum capital, with the most vulnerable people receiving priority.

Here is everything you need to know about it.

How many British nationals are in Sudan?

According to one estimate, there could be up to 4,000 British nationals stranded amid deadly street fighting and a shortage of food, water and electricity in the war-torn African nation.

Alicia Kearns, the Tory chairwoman of the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee, called for the focus to now shift to getting UK civilians out “because there is no imminent sign of a ceasefire”. She told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “I suspect that we are well over a thousand who wish to be evacuated.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Sometimes these are large families. I suspect we could be looking at 3,000, 4,000 plus.”

British tourism in Sudan is relatively limited due to the country's political and security situation, and the UK government advises against all travel to certain areas of Sudan, and all but essential travel to the rest of the country.

However, for those who do choose to travel to Sudan, there are a few tourist attractions that may be of interest, such as the ancient pyramids at Meroe and the historic city of Khartoum, where visitors can see landmarks such as the confluence of the Blue and White Nile rivers and the Mahdi's Tomb.

It's worth noting that Sudan is not a mainstream tourist destination and does not have the same level of infrastructure and amenities as other popular tourist destinations.

Smoke is seen in Khartoum, Sudan. Picture: AP Photo/Marwan Ali

Why are there so many British nationals in Sudan?

Advertisement

Advertisement

As such, the majority of those British nationals currently stuck in Sudan will be those who have chosen to live in the country. The reasons for emigrating to Sudan vary depending on the individual, but some common reasons include working for international organisations, such as the United Nations or non-governmental organisations (NGOs), or for British companies with operations in Sudan.

Some may also have family or personal connections to the country. In recent years, Sudan has also been a destination for aid workers and refugees fleeing conflict and instability in neighbouring countries.

The official advice continues to be for UK nationals to register their presence in Sudan with the Foreign Office and shelter in place. Foreign Office minister Andrew Mitchell said the number of people registered has grown significantly over the last two days to around 2,000.

How will British nationals be evacuated?

British passport holders are being allowed to board RAF planes departing from an airport outside of Khartoum, with the most vulnerable people receiving priority.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, Cleverly cautioned that it is "impossible" to predict how long the pause ferocious fighting - brought on by a recently agreed ceasefire - will last, and said UK citizens would have to travel to the airbase near Khartoum without a military escort.

UK passport-holders evacuated from Sudan will be first taken to Cyprus before being brought back to the UK, Downing Street has said. The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “They will bring British nationals to Cyprus and then we will be facilitating their travel on to the UK.”

He said evacuation flights will go on for “as long as possible”, “with consideration to the risk of both UK personnel and British nationals”.