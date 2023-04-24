The UK Foreign Office has said it will do “everything it can” to ensure the safety of British nationals trapped in Sudan.

British nationals trapped in Sudan have said they feel “abandoned” by the UK government amid warnings that help will be “severely limited” until a ceasefire is reached.

Clashes between Sudan’s army and a powerful paramilitary group known as the Rapid Support Forces broke out just over a week ago, with deadly shooting and shelling being seen in the capital, Khartoum. More than 400 people have died in the bloody conflict, with thousands of others injured.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As the internal violence continued to escalate, the UK’s armed forces launched a dangerous operation to evacuate British diplomats and their families from the country in Africa. On Sunday (23 April), Prime Minister Rishi Sunak hailed the “bravery” of the military personell who carried out the night-time mission, and also thanked Egypt – which shares a land border with Sudan - for its help with the evacuation.

However, the government has faced questions over why possibly thousands of other Brits living in the country have been left behind, with some of those still stranded saying they feel “abandoned” by ministers.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly explained that there were “specific threats and violence directed towards diplomats” which led to the decision to urgently rescue staff. The MP insisted that the government remains “absolutely committed to supporting” British citizens in Sudan, but said that without an end to the fighting, ministers are “severely limited in their ability to provide assistance to nationals” - with a wider evacuation not yet possible.

This image shows a building damaged during battles between the forces of two rival Sudanese generals in the southern part of Khartoum, on April 23, 2023. Credit: Getty Images

‘Abandoned by the government’

UK nationals stranded inside Sudan have been advised to register their presence with the Foreign Office, and in the meantime, shelter indoors and await further information and advice. Some of those trapped have said are were looking into organising private evacuations, with the prospect of help looking unlikely.

Advertisement

Advertisement

William, a UK citizen living in Sudan, told the BBC he was forced to “go private” and leave the country’s capital, Khartoum, on a bus arranged by his Sudanese employer because “we’ve had absolutely nothing but nonsense from the government”.

Rozan Ahmed, a British-Sudanese woman who has been stuck in Khartoum since travelling to Sudan to attend her cousin’s funeral nine days ago, said there has been no communication from the British Embassy about evacuation plans. “I have been hiding under my bed for the last six hours,” she told Sky News. “The area where I’m staying has been shelled to shreds.

“This has been the most harrowing experience of my life and my only focus right now is to get to my mother, who is probably more pained than I am, and I need to understand why we are still here.”

Iman Abugarga, a British woman who has been sheltering in Khartoum, said she feels “absolutely” abandoned by the British Government. She told The Telegraph: “It is shameful how they have mismanaged this situation.”

‘We will do everything we can’

Advertisement

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Foreign Office minister Andrew Mitchell has stressed that the government is doing “everything” it can to ensure the safety of Britis in Sudan.

He told Sky News: “We will do everything we can, and I mean everything, to get our British citizens out. Our intention always has been to facilitate the exit of our own citizens as soon as it is safe to do so.”

He could not say when that may happen, but insisted that “every single option is being explored in detail”. When asked why diplomats, but not citizens, were evacuated, he said that “we have a specific duty of care, a legal duty of care, to our own staff and our diplomats” and that there had been “a very specific threat to the diplomatic community” in Khartoum.

Meanwhile, Sunak, who chaired a sixth emergency Cobra session about the escalating violence late on Sunday (23 April), is currently in discussion with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi about “further options for ensuring safe passage for civilians wanting to leave Sudan”.

Smoke is seen in Khartoum, Sudan. Picture: AP Photo/Marwan Ali

‘A clear-cut plan’ is needed

Advertisement

Advertisement

But calls are growing for more to be done, with Alicia Kearns, the Conservative Party chairwoman of the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee, saying “there is no imminent sign of a ceasefire” which means an operation to evacuate Brits, who she said will be “in abject fear”, must begin immediately.

She told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “I suspect that we are well over a thousand who wish to be evacuated. Sometimes these are large families. I suspect we could be looking at 3,000, 4,000 plus.

“The reality is we have to get British nationals out. If, however, there is to be no evacuation because it’s too dangerous, then we have a moral obligation to tell British nationals as soon as possible that that is the judgment that has been made, because they then need to be able to make their own decisions.”

Meanwhile, Tobias Ellwood, chairman of the Commons Defence Committee, called for a “clear-cut plan” to evacuate British passport-holders. “If that plan does not emerge today,” he told GB News, “then individuals will lose faith and then start making their own way back,” which he warned could lead to “some very difficult situations”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The possibility of airlifting large numbers of people out of Sudan has been complicated by the fact that most major airports have become battlegrounds, with any movement out of the capital proving increasingly perilous.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace told BBC News that the mission to evacuate diplomats had been “dangerous and precarious”, involving 1,200 personnel from the British Army, Royal Navy, and the Royal Air Force (RAF). He said C-130 Hercules and A400 Airbus aircraft were deployed to “go in and collect our diplomats and their residents, and fly out to safety”.

US special forces also rescued about 70 American diplomats from Khartoum on Sunday (23 April), but Washington has also so far said it remains too dangerous to carry out a government co-ordinated mass evacuation of citizens. France, Greece and other European countries have said they are organising evacuations for embassy employees and nationals, along with some citizens of allied countries.