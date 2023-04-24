UK citizens should continue to register their presence in Sudan and take shelter, according to advice

People evacuated from Sudan arrive at a military airport in Amman on 24 April 2023 (Photo: KHALIL MAZRAAWI/AFP via Getty Images)

A minister has advised British citizens trapped in Sudan to stay inside and wait for more information as pressure mounts on the government to get them to safety.

Thousands of British nationals may be stranded in the war-torn African country amid deadly street fighting and a lack of food, water and electricity, according to one estimate. Some said they felt “abandoned” after diplomats were rescued in a night-time evacuation mission. Some civilians have since taken it upon themselves to organise dangerous private evacuations.

Foreign Office minister Andrew Mitchell downplayed the likelihood of British nationals leaving before a ceasefire, while stating that the government is doing "everything we can" to facilitate their departure.

He defended the prioritisation of embassy staff, saying there had been "a very specific threat to the diplomatic community" in Khartoum, Sudan’s capital. Here is everything you need to know about it.

How many British nationals are in Sudan?

According to one estimate, there could be up to 4,000 British nationals stranded amid deadly street fighting and a shortage of food, water and electricity in the war-torn African nation.

Alicia Kearns, the Tory chairwoman of the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee, called for the focus to now shift to getting UK civilians out “because there is no imminent sign of a ceasefire”. She told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “I suspect that we are well over a thousand who wish to be evacuated.

“Sometimes these are large families. I suspect we could be looking at 3,000, 4,000 plus.”

British tourism in Sudan is relatively limited due to the country's political and security situation, and the UK government advises against all travel to certain areas of Sudan, and all but essential travel to the rest of the country.

However, for those who do choose to travel to Sudan, there are a few tourist attractions that may be of interest, such as the ancient pyramids at Meroe and the historic city of Khartoum, where visitors can see landmarks such as the confluence of the Blue and White Nile rivers and the Mahdi's Tomb.

It's worth noting that Sudan is not a mainstream tourist destination and does not have the same level of infrastructure and amenities as other popular tourist destinations.

Smoke is seen in Khartoum, Sudan. Picture: AP Photo/Marwan Ali

As such, the majority of those British nationals currently stuck in Sudan will be those who have chosen to live in the country. The reasons for emigrating to Sudan vary depending on the individual, but some common reasons include working for international organisations, such as the United Nations or non-governmental organisations (NGOs), or for British companies with operations in Sudan.

Some may also have family or personal connections to the country. In recent years, Sudan has also been a destination for aid workers and refugees fleeing conflict and instability in neighbouring countries.

The official advice continues to be for UK nationals to register their presence in Sudan with the Foreign Office and shelter in place. Foreign Office minister Andrew Mitchell said the number of people registered has grown significantly over the last two days to around 2,000.

How will British nationals be evacuated?

Tobias Ellwood, chairman of the Commons Defence Committee, called for a “clear-cut plan” to get British passport-holders out of Sudan. “If that plan does not emerge today, then individuals will then lose faith and then start making their own way back,” he told GB News, saying that could lead to “some very difficult situations”.

William, a UK citizen in Sudan, told the BBC he was forced to “go private” and leave Khartoum on a bus arranged by his Sudanese employer because “we’ve had absolutely nothing but nonsense from the government”.

Iman Abugarga, a British woman who has been sheltering in Khartoum, said she feels “absolutely” abandoned by the British government. “It is shameful how they have mismanaged this situation,” she told the Telegraph.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak confirmed on Sunday there had been a “complex and rapid” evacuation of British diplomats and their families from Khartoum, a city gripped by an internal battle for control between rival generals.