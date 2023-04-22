Evacuations of foreign diplomats from Sudan are set to begin “within hours”, the military has announced.

Fighting has been taking place between the government’s forces in Sudan and the African nation’s powerful paramilitary for almost a week, with Western administrations poised to act as the situation worsens. Sudan’s military has ruled out negotiations with its rival, saying it would only accept surrender as the two sides battle in central Khartoum and other parts of the country.

The military said army chief General Abdel Fattah Burhan had spoken to leaders of various countries requesting safe evacuations of their citizens and diplomats from Sudan, which has been hit by violence for the past week. Countries have struggled to bring out their citizens amid deadly clashes that have killed more than 400 people so far.

With Sudan’s main international airport closed, foreign countries have ordered their citizens to shelter in place until they can figure out evacuation plans. Gen Burhan said diplomats from Saudi Arabia had already been taken out of Port Sudan and airlifted back to the kingdom. He said Jordan’s diplomats will soon be evacuated in the same way.

Barak Ravid, diplomatic correspondent at Walla News, tweeted: “Sudanese military announces an evacuation of foreign diplomats and nationals from the U.S., UK, France and China in military planes from Khartoum Airport will begin within hours.

“Sudanese military says Saudi diplomats in the country were evacuated from Khartoum to Port Sudan and from there to Saudi Arabia. Jordanian diplomats will be evacuated from the country in the same route later today.”

Reports had suggested that UK ministers have put forces on standby should an airlift operation be required to allow British embassy staff and other citizens based in the country to escape. The Foreign Office said it was not commenting on reports of a military evacuation.

Foreign Office issues advise to Brits in Sudan

A UK Government spokesman said: “We are coordinating across Government and with our international partners to provide the best ongoing consular assistance to British nationals and support for our diplomatic staff. We will continue to issue updates as the situation develops.

“The Ministry of Defence is supporting the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office with prudent planning for various contingencies.” The Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office advice to British nationals in Sudan remains the same, urging them to register their presence with the department and to stay indoors.

Aerial view of black smoke rising above the Khartoum International Airport amid ongoing battles. Picture: AFP via Getty Images

“There must be a ceasefire in Sudan”

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak chaired meetings of senior ministers on Thursday (20 April) and Friday (21 April) about the situation in Sudan, with the sessions attended by Foreign Secretary James Cleverly and Defence Secretary Ben Wallace among others. Cleverly decided to cut short a Pacific tour due to the deteriorating situation in Sudan.

Sunak on Friday spoke with the president of Djibouti, Ismail Omar Guelleh, on Friday to discuss the situation in Sudan. Djibouti is a small country on the Horn of Africa, sharing a border with Eritrea, Ethiopia and Somalia.

It also is home to a US airbase, with Washington making preparations to evacuate their citizens in Sudan. Most major airports in Sudan have become battlegrounds and movement out of the capital Khartoum to safer areas is dangerous, meaning alternative air bases have been sought out in the region.

The US military is moving assets to Djibouti for a possible evacuation of American embassy personnel, administration officials have said. Japan also plans to send military planes to the former French colony.

A No 10 spokesman, offering a readout of Sunak’s call with his counterpart in Djibouti, said: “President Guelleh updated on his discussions with the parties in Sudan and both leaders reiterated calls for an immediate cessation of hostilities and a return to talks. They agreed that the United Kingdom and Djibouti would continue to co-ordinate efforts to de-escalate the violence and protect civilians, including our citizens.”

