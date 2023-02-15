The race to become the next SNP leader will start in earnest as Sturgeon steps down

So what comes next for the SNP and - more broadly - politics in Scotland? Sturgeon has said she has instructed the national secretary of the SNP to begin the process of electing a new leader, and that she would “remain in office until my successor is elected”.

But who could replace her as party leader, and become the new First Minister? There "isn’t an obvious successor", according to polling expert Prof Sir John Curtice of Strathclyde University, who told the BBC Sturgeon is currently the SNP’s most effective communicator.

Despite the fact that her popularity is at the lowest point it ever has been throughout her leadership, she remains "far and away the most popular leader" in Scotland, he says. In contrast to then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Curtice said Sturgeon was thought to be a very successful communicator during the Covid-19 pandemic, though she has experienced political turbulence recently.

Who could replace Nicola Sturgeon as First Minister?

Clockwise from top left: Kate Forbes, Angus Robertson, John Swinney, Keith Brown, and Humza Yousaf (Photos: Getty Images)

[Odds provided by Oddschecker and correct at time of writing]

There are several possible candidates that could become the new SNP leader, such as the Deputy First Minister, John Swinney (8/1), appointed in the role by Sturgeon upon her becoming First Minister in 2014. Swinney previously served as Finance Secretary from 2007 to 2016 and the Education Secretary from 2016 to 2021.

Swinney thanked the First Minister after her decision to step down. “I am very sorry [Sturgeon] has decided to step down as First Minister and [the SNP] leader,” he tweeted. “She has given outstanding leadership to our country, Government and Party.”

Another potential candidate is the current Health and Social Care Secretary, Humza Yousaf (10/1), who was appointed in May 2021 and was the youngest MSP elected to the Scottish Parliament at the age of 26.He has served in numerous roles, and in 2018, was appointed as Cabinet Secretary for Justice. He introduced the Hate Crime Bill, which caused controversy among opposition parties.

Kate Forbes (28/5) is also in the running. She has served as the Secretary for Finance and Economy since 2021. She was elected to Parliament in 2016 and was a convener of the Scottish Parliament’s cross-party group on Gaelic. In 2020, following the resignation of Derek Mackay, the Cabinet Secretary for Finance and the Economy, she delivered the 2020 Scottish Budget, becoming the first woman to do so.

Another name in the mix is that of Angus Robertson (6/5), the well-liked MSP for Edinburgh Central who boasts a wealth of political experience thanks to his extensive time spent at both Westminster and Holyrood - a handful of bookmakers are already declaring him the favourite to succeed Sturgeon.

Given that she has challenged the party leadership in both Edinburgh and London on a number of topics, outspoken MP Joanna Cherry (33/1) would be considered a long shot at succeeding Sturgeon, but her name is getting mentions. During Brexit negotiations, the KC gained acclaim for her leadership in the struggle against Boris Johnson’s illegitimate prorogation of parliament.

However, she has recently had disagreements with the SNP leadership, particularly in relation to transgender issues, and has been a vocal opponent of Sturgeon’s proposals that would make it easier to get a gender recognition certificate. In the wake of Sturgeon’s resignation, Cherry has called for “reform and healing” in her party, asking for it to react in “a way that is beneficial to the country and the cause of independence”.

Other people who could put their names forward:

Keith Brown (10/1)

Alex Cole-Hamilton (27/2)

Mhairi Black (20/1)

Anas Sarwar (25/1)

Shirley-Anne Somerville (28/1)

When will the next First Minister be chosen?

