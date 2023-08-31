An influencer who was known for sharing fitness tips on her Instagram account has died at the age of 33 after suffering a double heart attack.

Larissa Borges’ death came after she had spent a week in a coma and was revealed by an announcement on her Instagram account from her family. Borges, who was Brazilian, was reportedly visiting Gramado, a resort town in the southern state of Rio Grande do Sul, when she took ill earlier in August.

Her family described her as a “warrior woman” in their statement and asked her fans to wait for further announcements regarding the circumstances of her death. Since Borges’ passing, fans have been leaving tributes to her on her previous Instagram posts. But, just who was Borges, what do we know so far about the circumstances of her death and what tributes have been left to her? Here’s what you need to know.

Who was Larissa Borges?

Larissa Borges was a 33-year-old fitness influencer. She had over 33,000 followers on her Instagram page, @lariborgesx. She posted about her workout routines, daily life in Brazil, and the places she had visited across the world. Her biography read “dream big”.

One of her final posts was a selfie which appeared to have been taken at a ski slope. Beaming at the camera, she captioned the image “I can believe in tomorrow”. Another recent post, which showed Borges holding a leaf close to the camera was captioned: “God gave us life, and with him life is eternal.”

How did Larissa Borges die?

Borges suffered her first cardiac arrest on Sunday 20 August and was later hospitalised and put into a coma. She then suffered a fatal heart attack on Monday (28 August), according to reports.

The Civil Police in Gramado, Brazil, said they will be carrying out an investigation into Borges’ death. Speaking to Brazilian news outlet G1, Police chief Gustavo Barcellos said that the investigation will begin after an autopsy has been performed and the results are known. This can take up to 30 days.

Barcellos also claimed that Borges could have ingested alcohol and “narcotic substances” before she died. He told the news outlet: “There is a report of possible ingestion of narcotic substances, accumulated with alcoholic beverages. The body was sent for necropsy. Let’s try to look through laboratory tests for substances that she possibly consumed.”

He also confirmed that Borges had a boyfriend who was with her, but no further details are known about the man’s identity. Witnesses allegedly told police that Borgues drank alcoholic beverages and took drugs at a party she attended on the night she had her first heart attack. She was supposedly in her hotel room with her boyfriend after the gathering when she went into cardiac arrest.

In addition, investigators are awaiting the review of videos of the evening taken by guests on their mobile phones and are said to also be looking into surveillance cameras where the party was held to see if they can get a better understanding of what happened.

What tributes have been left to Larissa Borges?

Borges’ family members have led tributes to her, by posting a statement on her Instagram page. The statement, as translated from Portuguese to English via Google Translate, reads: “It is with deep sadness that we report the death of our beloved Larissa Borges. Larissa suffered a cardiac arrest on Sunday, the 20th, in Gramado-RS and fought bravely in a coma for a week.” They confirmed that she died on 28 August as she “faced a new cardiac arrest and, unfortunately, did not resist”.

They added: “The pain of losing someone so young, at just 33-years-old, and so lovely is overwhelming. Our hearts are broken, and the longing we will feel is indescribable. She was known for her captivating personality, always bringing smiles to those around her. Her presence illuminated any environment, and her contagious energy was missed by everyone who had the privilege of knowing her.”

Borges’ family went on to praise her and the “legacy of love, joy and determination” she was known for. They continued: “In addition to her charming personality, Larissa was also a dedicated and hardworking person. She battled tirelessly for her life, facing all the obstacles that a determined, warrior woman does: Without complaining.”

They finished their tribute by writing about the “void” her death had left in their lives and added: “May her soul rest in peace and may her memory always be remembered with affection and gratitude.”

Borges’ fans also left numerous tributes on her most recent Instagram posts. One said: “Larissa I don’t know you at all. But it’s hard to see someone bursting with life and beauty succumb to such a tragic end. My heart goes out to your mom and dad and siblings and to the hundreds who must have loved you. Rest in peace beauty. And lots of love to your family.”

Another person addressed Borges’ family directly when they said: “My condolences to you all. She was a beautiful person. May our Lord comfort you during this difficult time.” Another person said: “Larissa, your departure was premature, leaving everyone devastated and impacted. I wish you find the light, rest next to the Father, you were amazing.”