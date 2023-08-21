The Turkish star, known as Barak Can Tas, had posted about safely riding a motorbike days before he was killed on his bike

An Instagram star has been killed at the age of 23, just weeks before his wedding, in a motorbike crash. Burak Can Taşan, also known as Burak Can Tas, was killed in an accident in his native Turkey earlier this month.

The fatal crash came just days after Tas posted a message on his Instagram page urging fellow riders to ride safely. On a post on his official Instagram page on August 10, Tas wrote to his 135,000 followers “My friends, I would like to say to all my biker friends and friends who want to ride a motorcycle, warn the other person before you break . . . it's really a big thing to take such responsibility, think twice before you do it, the person behind you will get in an accident. Wish you a happy drive.”

Following his untimely and sudden passing, Tas’ fiancée Yaren Kara took to her own Instagram page to lead the tributes to him. But just who was Tas, how did he die and what tributes have been left to him? Here’s all you need to know.

Who was Burak Can Tas?

Burak Can Tas was a Turkish Instagram influencer, known for his posts about motorbikes, bike riding and the picturesque locations he visited. On his profile, he referred to himself as a video creator. He only had 24 posts and followed 88 people, but he had amassed 135,000 followers.

He had been with his fiancée Yaren Kara since 2022, and the couple were due to tie the knot in just a matter of weeks. The pair, who were both biking enthusiasts, announced their engagement on July 3 with a post showing a series of sweet photos of Kara showing off her ring.

Alongside the images, Tas wrote: “2022 did its last breath and made me meet you. Until now I never knew how to love or be loved. I learned with you my love. I am grateful to you for always keeping the good in me alive. I am ready to walk/drive any road with you for the rest of my life. I love you so much.”

How did Burak Can Tas die?

Tas was involved in a motorbike accident in Adana, Turkey. He was reportedly thrown from his bike and suffered multiple injuries. He was taken to hospital for treatment, but sadly his injuries were fatal.

Instagram influencer Burak Can Taşan, who has died in a motorbike accident at the age of 23. Photo by Instagram/Burak Can Taşan.

What tributes have been left to Burak Can Tas?

After the announcement of Tas’ death, Kara led the tributes to him online. She wrote: "I am thankful for every day that I spend with you, my love. My one and only whom I will miss so much. May God host you in the most beautiful corner of Jannah. I love you so so so much, my life partner."

One fan commented: "He was a brilliant young man, may his place be heaven" while another said: "Good people die young. May he rest in peace."