The teen is the son of Jason Coffee and the sister of Peyton Coffee

A TikTok star has said it is a “miracle” he is alive after he fell into lava rock from an 80ft height while out hiking.

American social media personality Caleb Coffee is the youngest member of the Coffee family, who have almost 50 million followers across TikTok and Instagram between them. He was involved in an accident while out hiking in Hawaii, an island state in the Western United States, earlier this week.

Now, his family are doing all they can to help him from his hospital bedside, while also trying to raise funds to pay for his medical bills. Fans have also rushed to support Caleb from afar, sending their well wishes via the Coffee family’s various social media channels. Caleb has also since spoken out from his hospital bed and has revealed this is the third time he has cheated death.

So, just who is Caleb Coffee and his family, what happened to him in Hawaii, and what’s the latest on his health? Here’s everything you need to know.

Who is Caleb Coffee?

Caleb Coffee is a social media star, known best for sharing videos of his worldwide adventures, workout routines and pranks. He posts on TikTok under the handle @calebcoffe and also @caleb_coffee on Instagram. He has over 12 million followers across both platforms.

Caleb is the youngest member of the Coffee family, who are all social media stars in their own right. His father is Jason Coffee who has over 21 million followers on his TikTok account, @jasoncoffee. Jason often posts about his family life on his account, and father and son both regularly appear in each other’s videos. Caleb has two elder siblings, 19-year-old sister Peyton and 24-year-old brother Isaac. Peyton has her own popular social media account too; @peytoncoffee has 16 million followers. Isaac, however, keeps a low profile online. The siblings’ mother is Chassy Coffee, who has over 18,000 followers on her Instagram account, @chassycoffee.

Teenager Caleb Coffee says it is a 'miracle' he is alive after falling 80ft on to lava rock while out hiking in Hawaii. He is pictured right in his hospital bed (TikTok/Caleb Coffee) and left before the accident (Instagram/Caleb Coffee)

How old is Caleb Coffee?

Caleb Coffee is 18-years-old. He was born on 28 March 2005.

What happened to Caleb Coffee in a hiking accident in Hawaii?

Caleb was hiking with friends in Hawaii when he was involved in an accident on Wednesday (16 August), his family have revealed. According to Caleb’s Instagram bio, the teen had been “living life to the fullest in Hawaii” until the incident.

The accident was revealed on Jason’s TikTok account on Thursday (17 August). Alongside three photos which show Caleb lying in a hospital bed, Jason wrote “Yesterday, Caleb was in a terrible accident. He fell from an 80ft cliff onto lava rocks while hiking. Please keep him in your heart and prayers.” The images show Caleb with numerous cuts and bruises to his face, a neck brace, at least one of his arms in a pot and various wires and tubes around his body. In one image, Chassy is trying to feed her son something on a spoon but Caleb looks in pain. The post is captioned “it’s a miracle he is alive”.

The post attracted over 2,500 comments, all from people who wanted to say they were praying for Caleb and sending their love to him and the whole Coffee family.

Since Caleb’s accident, sister Peyton has set up a GoFundMePage called Caleb Medical to appeal to people to help pay for her brother’s medical bills as he does not have medical insurance. On the page, she revealed that his current injuries include spinal fracture, broke femur, elbow, wrist and multiple gouges and burns throughout his entire body. She also added that he hasn’t been able to hold down food and that medics have informed the family that more injuries will most likely present themselves over the next few weeks. At the time of writing, over $16,000 (around £12,000) has been raised via the page.

How is Caleb Coffee now?

Caleb has let his fans know that he is recovering well from his injuries in hospital. A video was uploaded to his own TikTok account earlier today (Friday 18 August). The video is a close-up of Caleb as he speaks from his hospital bed. He said: “Hey everybody, I just want to give a massive thank you to anyone that’s trying to help me or support me right now. And I want to let you guys know a little update; I just found out that my neck and spine is (sic) not broken, so thank you so much God.

“I just want everybody to know that anyone that is supporting me, I really appreciate you guys and I’m doing my best to get better.” He added: “This is not the first time I have almost died in my life. When I was younger I had severe seizures and I almost died and yesterday I almost died as well.”

He then became visibly emotional when he said he couldn’t “even fathom” what had happened to him on the cliff and said he didn’t remember the incident. He said: “I just woke up and I thought I was going to die and then I didn’t die, so thank you God.”

The video is captioned: “It’s a miracle that I'm alive today. Praise God, thank you for this 3rd chance at life! And also thank you to anyone who is supporting me today. You will never know how much that truly means to me and my family. Thank you for all of the prayers, kind words and donations, I am overwhelmed with gratitude.”