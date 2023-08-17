The video has more than three million views - and the number is continuing to grow

A couple have gone viral on TikTok after producing their own parody version of a popular video which uses an iconic high-end car, and instead use their own old car.

Car-loving couple Jon and Amy Coupland, of Fishtoft, Lincolnshire, saw the ASMR Bentley video when they were scrolling through TikTok earlier this month, and decided to create their own version using a Proton car, which is a brand of vehicle produced in Malaysia and a vehicle known for being low-budget and cheaply made.

Since being uploaded to Jon’s TikTok profile, @joncouplandcars, on Tuesday 8 August, the video has gained millions of views and thousands of shares and likes. So, just what is ASMR, what is the original ASMR Bentley video and what is the Coupland's parody version? Here’s what you need to know.

What is ASMR?

ASMR stands for “autonomous sensory meridian response”. It describes the sensation you feel from hearing certain sounds or seeing certain visuals. Many people who use ASMR say they feel a tingling that starts on their head and moves down the back of the neck, and then across their whole body. Other people, however, say it gives them a deeply calm feeling that washes over their bodies, starting on the scalp throughout their whole body. Some people even say that using ASMR helps them to sleep.

ASMR videos have been popular across TikTok and Youtube for many years, and often include people whispering or speaking very slowly and softly or making quiet sounds such as brushing, tapping or scratching.

Jon and Amy's video with the Proton car, right, parodies the original video of a model testing a luxury Bentley car, left. Photos by TikTok.

What is the ASMR Bentley video?

The ASMR Bentley video shows a blonde woman in a black dress feeling and slowly stroking different parts of a luxury Bentley classic car while whispering the word “Bentley” and looking directly at the camera. It’s unclear exactly where the video originated from, but copies of it have been shared across TikTok and videos with the hashtag #ASMRBentley have millions of views on the platform.

What is the Coupland’s parody version of the ASMR Bentley video?

In the Coupland’s version of the ASMR Bentley video, Amy mimics the actions of the woman in the original video - but she’s feeling an old Proton Saga car and whispers the word “Proton” accordingly. Amy, who also happens to be blonde, even wears a black dress similar to the one worn by the woman in the original. Husband Jon is behind the camera.

They edited their video so clips of Amy were cut into the original video, with each action of the original woman being mirrored immediately afterwards by the 27-year-old.

Jon, aged 32, told our sister title LincolnshireWorld, that he had originally asked Amy, age 27, to be the cameraperson and the first version of their now viral video included him as the star - but he then decided it would work better with his wife in front of the camera.

He said: “I asked Amy to help me film it, as initially I was going to star in the video. As we rewatched it, I managed to convince her to parody it – right down to the black dress and the blingy shoes.”

How have people reacted to the Coupland’s parody version of the ASMR Bentley video?

The Coupland’s parody video has gone down well with local people, but also, unsurprisingly, people in Malaysia, who are pleased that their national car has been given some prominence. The couple themselves are shocked it has gone viral.

Jon said in his interview with LincolnshireWorld: “It spiralled out of control quite rapidly. Malaysian viewers are super proud of their national car and so their support helped it to take off. Across all the platforms I posted it to, it’s had just over three million views – and climbing. All the feedback has been good. People saying they found it funny and that Amy was such a good sport for joining in.”