Florence Pugh the latest celebrity to have an item thrown at them on stage during Comic Con Brazil event
The actress was in Brazil to promote “Dune: Part Two” alongside Austin Butler and Zendaya when she was struck by an object from the crowd
Oscar-nominated actress Florence Pugh found herself in an unexpected moment of shock during a Brazilian Comic Con event, as captured in videos circulating online. The 27-year-old star, actively promoting the highly anticipated "Dune: Part Two" alongside co-star Timothee Chalamet, was struck by a flying object near her right eye. The incident occurred as she stood alongside other prominent figures, including “Elvis” star and Oscar nominee Austin Butler, “Euphoria” actress Zendaya and director Denis Villeneuve, all present at the Sao Paulo-based CCXP (Comic Con Experience) event.
In the video footage, Pugh visibly grimaced and cried out in pain after the object made contact, prompting her to instinctively bend down, presumably to pick up the item. The incident took place as she addressed the audience, expressing her thrill and gratitude for the overwhelming support, stating, “This is truly so thrilling. This is absolutely nuts, so seeing all this love is really wonderful. Thank you.” Pugh continued by sharing that being a part of the cast was a "pinch-me moment every single day," conveying heartfelt appreciation to the fans for having her.
Pugh, known for her roles in films like "Little Women," plays the character Princess Irulan Corrino in "Dune: Part Two," while Austin Butler, aged 32, takes on the role of Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen. The film, directed by Denis Villeneuve, is highly anticipated and is scheduled for release in 2024. The unexpected incident involving Pugh brings to mind other incidents where performers faced unexpected objects during live shows, such as US pop star Bebe Rexha, who was struck by a phone in June. Pugh's representatives and CCXP have not yet commented on the incident.
This incident is not isolated, as artists facing unexpected objects during performances has become a growing concern. in July, British singer and actor Harry Styles faced a thrown object at a gig in the Ernst Happel Stadium in Austria. The incident adds to a growing list of occurrences prompting concerns about audience behavior and safety during live events. Notably, British singer Adele has addressed such incidents during her Las Vegas shows, expressing frustration at the lack of show etiquette and warning against throwing objects on stage. As incidents like these garner attention, there is a call for increased awareness and respect for performers' safety and well-being during live performances.
