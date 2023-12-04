The actress was in Brazil to promote “Dune: Part Two” alongside Austin Butler and Zendaya when she was struck by an object from the crowd

Florence Pugh is the latest celebrity in 2023 to have an item thrown at them on stage by a fan - this time at a Brazil Comic Con event to promote "Dune: Part Two" (Credit: Getty/TwitterX)

In the video footage, Pugh visibly grimaced and cried out in pain after the object made contact, prompting her to instinctively bend down, presumably to pick up the item. The incident took place as she addressed the audience, expressing her thrill and gratitude for the overwhelming support, stating, “This is truly so thrilling. This is absolutely nuts, so seeing all this love is really wonderful. Thank you.” Pugh continued by sharing that being a part of the cast was a "pinch-me moment every single day," conveying heartfelt appreciation to the fans for having her.

Pugh, known for her roles in films like "Little Women," plays the character Princess Irulan Corrino in "Dune: Part Two," while Austin Butler, aged 32, takes on the role of Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen. The film, directed by Denis Villeneuve, is highly anticipated and is scheduled for release in 2024. The unexpected incident involving Pugh brings to mind other incidents where performers faced unexpected objects during live shows, such as US pop star Bebe Rexha, who was struck by a phone in June. Pugh's representatives and CCXP have not yet commented on the incident.