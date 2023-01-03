The property developer was diagnosed with an aggressive brain tumour just six months after the pair tied the knot

Louise Speed, the widow of footballer Gary Speed has tragically lost her second husband, Quinton Bird after a battle with brain cancer.

The couple who married in December 2021, met when they worked as business partners running a new build and property renovation company in Cheshire. The 53-year-old was diagnosed with an aggressive brain tumour just six months after they tied the knot, with his passing coming a decade after the death of football legend Speed.

Tributes have been paid by Bird’s father, who said that he was “devastated” to lose his son “at such a young age.”

Louise was previously married to footballer, Gary Speed, who is best known for playing for teams including Leeds United, Newcastle United and Everton and for managing the Welsh football team before passing away in November 2011.

Who is Louise Speed?

Louise and footballer Gary Speed dated as teenagers, marrying in 1996 when he was playing for Leeds United. The couple would go on to have two children, Thomas and Edward.

Quinton Bird, a property developer, was diagnosed with aggressive brain tumour six months after his wedding to Louise. Picture by Claudia Bird (Go Fund Me)

A decade after his death in December 2021, Louise married property developer Bird, with whom she had worked with as a business partner running a new build and property renovation company in Cheshire.

When did Gary Speed die?

Speed passed away in November 2011 after taking his own life. In an interview with the Daily Mail in 2021 on the tenth anniversary of his death Louise reflected on Speed’s passing, she said: “I know this weekend is significant for people because it’s the 10th anniversary,” she added: “But it’s not for me. It’s no different to the previous nine years. I always remember Gary on his birthday in September. That’s when I have a drink to him. That’s my day of thought and celebration of Gary.”

Did she remarry?

Louise went public with her relationship with Bird during an interview with the Daily Mail, she said: “I was trudging through life, just functioning. If I could have been anybody else apart from me, for a long time, I would have happily taken it. But we are 10 years on now. It’s a cliche but time is a healer even if it takes years. I have learned that life can be good again, can be great again.”

The couple married in December 2021 in a luxurious ceremony at at Peckforton Castle in Cheshire with guests in attendance including Speed’s close friend and former teammate, Alan Shearer.

What happened to Quinton Bird?

The 53-year-old property developer died last year following a two year battle with brain cancer. He had initially been diagnosed with a brain tumour two years ago, which was more treatable, however six months after their wedding, he was diagnosed with a more aggressive tumour.

Reported by the Mirror, his father Roy paid tribute to him, saying that he was “devastated” to lose his son “at such a young age is beyond words”. Adding that he was a “wonderful” father and the entire family “had been left with a wealth of beautiful and extraordinary memories”.

Before Bird’s death, his daughter from a previous marriage, Claudia set up a GoFundMe page for a charity fundraiser to raise aid for Brain Tumour Research “in honour of Quinton Bird”.