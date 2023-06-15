Actor Glenda Jackson has died (Photo by DON EMMERT/AFP via Getty Images)

Two-time Oscar winning actress and former Labour MP Glenda Jackson has died, aged 87.

In a statement, her agent Lionel Larner confirmed her death. “‘Glenda Jackson, two-time Academy Award-winning actress and politician, died peacefully at her home in Blackheath, London this morning after a brief illness with her family at her side."

Advertisement

Advertisement

“She recently completed filming The Great Escaper in which she co-starred with Michael Caine," he added. Jackson last acted with Caine 48 years ago, in The Romantic Englishwoman.

The screen star and former Labour MP for Hampstead and Highgate won the Oscar for best actress in 1970 for Women In Love, and again three years later for A Touch Of Class – although famously chose not to attend the Oscars ceremony on either occasion.

Jackson previously said she never had any interest in the social and glamorous aspects of the industry. Her successful career also included two Emmy Awards, a Tony, and a Bafta for best actress in 2019 for her role in Elizabeth Is Missing - which followed the story of a woman suffering from dementia.

The actress gave up acting for a spell in politics in the 1990s, and served as a Labour MP for 23 years. She was first elected on 1992 as the Labour MP for Hampstead and Highgate, and served as a junior transport minister from 1997 to 1999 in Sir Tony Blair’s government.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jackson was later MP for the new Hampstead and Kilburn seat from 2010 to 2015, before standing down as an MP at the 2015 general election and returning to acting.

Tulip Siddiq, the current Labour MP for Hampstead and Kilburn,, paid tribute to her predecessor on Twitter. “Devastated to hear that my predecessor Glenda Jackson has died," she tweeted.