Oscar-winning actress and former Labour MP Glenda Jackson died at her home in Blackheath, London on Thursday (15 June)

In the wake of the news that two-time Academy Award winning actress and former MP Glenda Jackson has died at the age of 87, the world looks to celebrate the legacy that she left behind - starting with only son Dan Hodges.

Ms Jackson passed away at her home in Blackheath, south east London on Thursday (15 June). Her agent confirmed that the ex-member of the Labour Party died "after a brief illness".

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the statement, Lionel Larner said: "Glenda Jackson, two-time Academy Award-winning actress and politician, died peacefully at her home in Blackheath, London this morning after a brief illness with her family at her side. She recently completed filming The Great Escaper in which she co-starred with Michael Caine".

Glenda Jackson at the Cannes Film Festival. (Photo by AFP via Getty Images)

Over a glittering career, Jackson scooped two Oscar wins for her performances in Women In Love (1969) and A Touch of Class (1973) including two further nominations. Previous acting credits also includes Sunday Bloody Sunday (1971), Mary Queen of Scots (1971) and many more.

After meeting Roy Hodges in 1957, the pair embarked on a relationship and subsequently got married in August a year later. They only had one child, Dan Hodges, but the couple divorced in 1976 after Glenda Jackson had an affair Andy Phillips, a lighting director that worked with her Hedda Gabler (1975).

But who is Glenda Jackson's one and only child Dan Hodges, how old is he and what does he do for a living? Here is everything you need to know,

Who is Dan Hodges?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dan Hodges - real name Daniel Pearce Jackson Hodges - is a 54-year-old newspaper columnist who has been contributing to the Mail on Sunday since March 2016. He also has freelance experience writing for the New Statesman and The Daily Telegraph, while former UK prime minister David Cameron famously called him his "favourite columnist".

Born in Lewisham to parents Glenda and Roy, Hodges went on to attend Edge Hill College in Lancashire where he studied English Literature and Communications. Once he completed his education, he worked as a parliamentary researcher for his mother, before working in public relations for organisations like GMB and Freedom To Fly.

Dan Hodges lost the sight of his left eye trying to stop a fight in a bar - Credit: BBC

Hodges previously served as head of communications at the London Development Agency, as well as director of news at Transport For London which he left after less than a year over alleged contentious comments made to the press. He also worked as a political advisor for the Labour Party and various Members of Parliament, as well as campaigner for environmental policy such as introducing congestion charges in Greater Manchester, which displays his pure passion for politics.