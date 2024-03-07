Google Doodle: who is Lola Beltrán? New illustration celebrates Mexican singer's 92th birthday
Millions of people around the world have opened up Google search engine today (March 7) to be greeted with a beautifully colourful mural to Mexican singer and actress Lola Beltrán.
The 'Google Doodle' for the highly-influential performer has been used to celebrate her 92nd birthday. Beltrán is one of Mexico's most cherished voices, having become synonymous with the Ranchera and Huapango genres of music.
Throughout her illustrious career in her homeland, Beltrán, born in 1932, released around 100 albums. She also starred in around 50 films during her time on screen.
As a youngster, she regularly singing at a church in El Rosario in north-western Mexico. At the age of 21, she moved to Mexico City to work as a secretary at a radio station. It was here that she took her opportunity to enter an on-air singing competition.
This helped her to secure a recording contract, with her voice quickly becoming on of the most popular in Mexico. One of the biggest hits of her career was her version Cucurrucucú Paloma.
Pioneering the Ranchera genre, Beltrán went onto to perform for presidents and world leaders. She made her transition to the screen in the 1950s.
Her film career lasted around two decades, during which time she appeared in various Mexican productions. Beltrán acted alongside Mexican acting icons such as Jorge Nagrete and Pedro Infante. Beltrán died in 1996 at the age of 64
