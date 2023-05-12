Google has added at least 2000 tricks and fun games into its products and services, which includes the Google Search bar. These features, messages or cultural references are known as Easter eggs are hidden across a myriad of search terms so when users discover them they are extremely gratifying.

However, Easter eggs are not usually added to popular pages as the tech company does not want to impact usability, but they can sometimes be found in popular searches as listed below. The terms themselves are not case sensitive - so there isn’t a trick on how to find them. All you need to know is what to Google.