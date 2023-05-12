For the curious.
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Royal Mail CEO steps down after bitter industrial dispute
Linda Yaccarino to replace Elon Musk as Twitter CEO
Suspect in police siege dies days after hostage victim shot to death
Neighbour guilty of murdering girl, 7, after 30-year wait for justice
Woman finds live worms crawling out of Morrisons fish while cooking
Warning to pet owners after high end dog food found to contain plastic
Google Easter eggs include dog search with paw and Last of Us search with mushrooms Google Easter eggs include dog search with paw and Last of Us search with mushrooms
Google Easter eggs include dog search with paw and Last of Us search with mushrooms

Google Easter eggs: 13 amazing tricks you didn’t know the search engine does

NationalWorld has compiled a small list of fun features you have to try out created by Google staff

Hiyah Zaidi
By Hiyah Zaidi
1 hour ago

Google has added at least 2000 tricks and fun games into its products and services, which includes the Google Search bar. These features, messages or cultural references are known as Easter eggs are hidden across a myriad of search terms so when users discover them they are extremely gratifying. 

However, Easter eggs are not usually added to popular pages as the tech company does not want to impact usability, but they can sometimes be found in popular searches as listed below. The terms themselves are not case sensitive - so there isn’t a trick on how to find them. All you need to know is what to Google. 

NationalWorld has compiled a small list of 13 fun features found in the Google Search bar, ranging from interactive games to fun features that will make your user experience a lot more interesting.

Read more:

Grogu Google search Easter Egg: what does The Mandalorian ‘Baby Yoda’ character do - does he use the Force?

Google Doodle games: the best and most popular interactive Doodles, including Pacman, Olympics and Halloween

Google Doodle Halloween game 2022: how to play The Great Ghoul Duel, how many players, and how to win

If you Google the term ‘dog’ there is a little button with a paw, under the pictures on the right hand side of the page. Click on that button and an animated dog leg will appear to leave a paw on the screen, along with a small woof. This also works for ‘cat’, ‘kittens’ ‘puppy’, ‘canine’ and ‘puppies’.

1. Dog/Cat

If you Google the term ‘dog’ there is a little button with a paw, under the pictures on the right hand side of the page. Click on that button and an animated dog leg will appear to leave a paw on the screen, along with a small woof. This also works for ‘cat’, ‘kittens’ ‘puppy’, ‘canine’ and ‘puppies’.

Googling the term ‘drop bear’ will result in a small button on the right, similar to the cat/dog situation, which will result in a koala shadow falling across the webpage. A drop bear is actually a hoax in contemporary Australian folklore which is a predatory, carnivorous version of the koala. The mythical creature’s origin is unknown, and is an inside joke to confuse tourists.

2. Drop bear

Googling the term ‘drop bear’ will result in a small button on the right, similar to the cat/dog situation, which will result in a koala shadow falling across the webpage. A drop bear is actually a hoax in contemporary Australian folklore which is a predatory, carnivorous version of the koala. The mythical creature’s origin is unknown, and is an inside joke to confuse tourists.

This throwback will change the appearance of your page back to the browser similar to the one Google used for its search engine back to when it first began in 1998. The tech company giant was founded by two PhD students, Larry Page and Sergey Brin, when they were studying at Stanford University.

3. Google in 1998

This throwback will change the appearance of your page back to the browser similar to the one Google used for its search engine back to when it first began in 1998. The tech company giant was founded by two PhD students, Larry Page and Sergey Brin, when they were studying at Stanford University.

This fun little feature sees googly eyes slide from the top of the browser page and land neatly on the two ‘O’s in Google. Although not interactive, it’s just a cute feature developers have added for user experience.

4. Googly eyes

This fun little feature sees googly eyes slide from the top of the browser page and land neatly on the two ‘O’s in Google. Although not interactive, it’s just a cute feature developers have added for user experience.

Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:Google