Desert Island Discs with Graham Nash will be broadcast on Sunday, 7 January, at 11.15am with Lauren Laverne as the host

Graham Nash PIC: Jeff Spicer/ Getty Images

Graham Nash is BBC Radio 4's Desert Island Discs guest this week, where he will share the eight tracks, book and luxury he would take with him if cast away to a desert island. The show will broadcast on Sunday, 7 January, at 11.15am with Lauren Laverne as the host. But who is Graham Nash and what is his background? Here is what you need to know.

Who is Graham Nash?

Graham Nash is an English-American musician, singer and songwriter, known for his light tenor voice and being co-founder of the Hollies and Crosby, Stills & Nash. He was born on 2 February 1942, in Blackpool, England here his mother had been evacuated from her hometown of Salford when World War II began. The family subsequently returned to Salford, where Nash grew up.

Nash holds four honorary doctorates, including one from the New York Institute of Technology, one in music from the University of Salford in 2011 and one in fine arts from Lesley University in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Who is Graham Nash married to?

Nash was first married to Rose Eccles, from 1964 until their divorce in 1966 - whose surname inspired the 1968 song "Jennifer Eccles". In 1978 he was married to actress Susan Sennet until he left her for artist Amy Grantham in 2016 who he married in 2019. Sennet, who is the mother of his three now-adult children, divorced Nash in 2016 and died of cancer in September 2020.

Who does Graham Nash support?

Nash endorsed American politician Bernie Sanders in the 2016 Democratic Party presidential primaries. According to his site, he also supported the following charities: