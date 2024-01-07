The show will broadcast on 7 January, at 11:15 with Lauren Laverne as the host

Graham Nash will feature on this week for the renowned BBC Radio 4's Desert Island Discs. The show will broadcast at 11:15 on 7 January, at with Lauren Laverne as the host where he will share the eight tracks, book and luxury he would take with him if cast away to a desert island. But what is Graham Nash's photography career? Here is what you need to know.

Who is Graham Nash?

Graham Nash is an English-American musician, singer and songwriter, known for being co-founder of the Hollies and the Crosby, Stills & Nash, where he sung with a light tenor voice.

Nash holds four honorary doctorates, including one from the New York Institute of Technology, one in music from the University of Salford in 2011 and one in fine arts from Lesley University in Cambridge, Massachusetts. He was born on 2 February 1942, in Blackpool, England here his mother had been evacuated from her hometown of Salford when World War II began. The family returned to Salford, where Nash grew up. He now lives in New York.

What is Graham Nash's photography career?

Nash began to collect photographs in the early 1970s and acquired around more than a thousand prints by 1976. His collection toured more than a dozen museums worldwide between 1978 through 1984. However, in 1990, Nash decided to sell his 2,000 print collection through Sotheby's auction house where it set an auction record for the highest grossing sale of a single private collection of photography but Nash said some of the auction profit would be given to the Los Angeles County Museum of Art.

Nash also experimented with digital fine art printing where he worked with David Coons - who managed to produce large images of 16 of Nash's photographic portraits on arches watercolour paper using Disney's in-house model 3024 IRIS printer for a 24 April 1990 show at Simon Lowinsky gallery.