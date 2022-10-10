The former Hollywood producer is already serving 23 years in jail in New York, but faces 11 new abuse charges in Los Angeles

Harvey Weinstein is facing a jury in Los Angeles over assault charges. (Credit: Getty Images)

Harvey Weinstein has began trial in Los Angeles accused of a slew of new abuse charges.

The former producer became one of the biggest names to be convicted of sexual assualt and abuse charges in Hollywood, and his fall from grace launched the #MeToo movement. The movement encourages victims of sexual assault and abuse to speak up about their experience.

Weinstein is already serving a 23-year-long prison sentence in New York. He has now been extradited to Los Angeles to face trial against multiple new allegations. Here’s everything we know about the situation.

What charges is Harvey Weinstein facing?

Weinstein is facing a total of 11 charges in Los Angeles. These charges range from 2004 until 2013, and include allegations of assault and rape. He has denied all charged levelled at him.

The former Hollywood heavywieght has said that the encounters described in the charges were all consensual. His lawyer has argued that the allegations cannot be corroborated by “credible sources” and added that there was a lack of evidence to prove that the encounters were not consensual.

According to one of Weinstein’s defence lawyers, some of those expected to take the stand as witnesses are well-known names. Among those to have previously accused Weinstein of assault and abuse includes Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow and Selma Hayak.

How long will the trial take?

The Los Angeles trial is due to take place over two weeks. The jury selection began on 10 October 2022.

Prosecutors initially brought the allegations against Weinstein in early 2020. However, paused proceedings until after his New York trial was finalised. The trial in New York ended in February 2020.

If Weinstein is found guilty by the Los Angeles dury, he could be facing a further 140 years in jail.

What happened in previous trials?

Weinstein was originally arrested and charged in New York in May 2018. He was found guilty of two of five felonies - one count of criminal sexual assault in the first degree and one count of rape in the third degree - and was subsequently handed a 23 year prision sentence.

He is currently serving his time at Wende Correctional Facility, New York. Weinstein will only be facing the possibility of release from 9 November 2039, when he will be 89 years-old.