The festival is usually held on 8 May, unless that date falls on a Sunday or Monday

A performer with the Hal-an-Tow pageant blows his horn as part of the Helston Flora Day celebrations of 2013 (Photo: Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

One of the oldest and most traditional festivals in the UK has broken with tradition and rearranged the date of its events over fears of clashing with the coronation of King Charles III.

Helston Flora Day is an annual festival that takes place in the town of Helston in Cornwall. It is usually held on 8 May, unless that date falls on a Sunday or Monday, in which case the festival is moved to the preceding Saturday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But in 2023, it’s taking place on Friday 5 May, so as to avoid overlap with the historic ceremony taking place nearly 300 miles away in Westminster Abbey. Here is everything you need to know about it.

What is Helston Flora Day?

The festival does not have a specific historical or religious significance, and instead is a celebration of the arrival of spring and the end of winter. It has been celebrated for hundreds of years and is considered one of the oldest and most traditional festivals in the country.

The first written record of the festival dates back to 1600, when it was known as “Furry Day,” a name which is still used by some locals today.

However, it is likely that the festival predates this record by several centuries - possibly dating back to pagan times - and that it has its roots in ancient springtime celebrations that were common throughout the Celtic world.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The festival is also an important community event, bringing together people from all over the town and surrounding areas to celebrate their shared history, culture, and traditions.

What happens during the festival?

The festival is centred around the ancient custom of “Furry Dancing,” where dancers dressed in white and wearing colourful floral headdresses dance through the streets of the town.

The dance is performed to music played by the Helston Town Band and is accompanied by singing and the playing of traditional instruments. The day begins with a traditional children’s dance called the “Hal-an-Tow,” which features costumed characters reenacting scenes from local folklore and history.

This is followed by the “Furry Dance,” which is performed by adults in the afternoon and evening. The festival also includes a range of other events, including a fairground, parades, and live music.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The dancing and music have been performed for generations, and the festival provides an opportunity to pass these traditions on to new generations and to strengthen the bonds of community and identity.

The dancing and procession are meant to welcome the arrival of spring and to symbolise the renewal of life and growth after the darkness and cold of winter.

The streets of Helston are decorated with flowers and greenery for the occasion, and the town is filled with visitors and locals alike, all coming together to celebrate the unique event, which continues to be an important part of the cultural heritage of Cornwall.

People dance as they take part in the midday dance to celebrate Helston Flora Day in 2018 (Photo: Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

What is the route of the procession?

The route of the Helston Flora Day procession varies slightly from year to year, but it typically follows a set path through the town centre designed to showcase the historic and cultural landmarks of the town.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It usually begins at the Guildhall, where the mayor of Helston and other local dignitaries assemble to lead the procession. From there, the procession follows a winding route through the town, passing by the various shops, homes and other landmarks along the way.

The procession typically passes through the main streets of the town centre, including Coinagehall Street, Meneage Street and Church Street. It also passes by St. Michael’s Church, where the dancers traditionally pause to perform the Furry Dance and other traditional dances.

After completing the circuit of the town centre, the procession returns to the Guildhall, where the mayor and other officials formally dismiss the dancers and the festival comes to a close.

What are the timings of the dances?

The times of the dances for Helston Flora Day are as follows:

7am — Early Morning Dance

8.30am — Hal-an-Tow

9.50am — Childrens’ Dance

12pm — The Midday Dance

5pm — Evening Dance

Advertisement

Advertisement

For more information on the dances, their times and which routes they will follow, head to helstonfloraday.org.uk.

Which roads will be closed?

If you are planning to attend Helston Flora Day, it is a good idea to check the road closure schedule in advance and plan your journey accordingly. Many of the roads in the town centre are closed to traffic to allow for the dancing and processions to take place safely.

The specific roads that are closed vary from year to year, but they typically include the main streets in the town centre, such as Coinagehall Street, Meneage Street and Church Street. The road closures usually begin early in the morning and continue throughout the day until the festivities are over.

In 2023, the roads closed for Helston Flora Day will be Meneage Street (to its junction with Grange Road), Monument Road, Coinagehall Street, Wendron Street (from its junction with Coinagehall Street to its junction with Church Hill), Cross Street, St Johns Road, and Almshouse / Nettles Hill.

Advertisement

Advertisement