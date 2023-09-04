After an extended summer break where she has spent time away in Portugal, Holly Willoughby is once again back presenting ITV’s This Morning. Joining her on the sofa is the new co-host of The Great British Bake Off Alison Hammond, it is not known at this stage whether she will be a permanent host alongside Holly.

For today’s episode of This Morning, Holly wore a polka dress by Pure Collection. Fans were quick to share their reactions to her outfit on Holly’s Instagram. One said: “Looking stunning Holly,” whilst another one said: “Welcome home!” followed by a heart emoji. In recent years, Holly Willoughby has worn both designer and high-street labels, including Karen Millen, Ghost, Phase Eight, New Look and L.K. Bennett.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

When she returned to ITV’s This Morning after a half-term break to address her thoughts on the Phillip Schofield scandal that threatened to engulf the show, it looked like her white outfit was a deliberate choice by the TV presenter. “I think what unites us all now is a desire to heal for the health and wellbeing of everyone,” she said as part of her statement on the show.

The colour white is of course associated with purity and peace and is often chosen by celebrities and royalty when they want to impress upon their audience how they are feeling or want to be viewed. When Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex picked up the Ripple of Hope Award last year, she chose an off-the-shoulder Louis Vuitton dress in white and her outfit was described by the Evening Standard as ‘peaceful.’

Is Holly Willoughby’s wardrobe inspired by Catherine, Princess of Wales?

It would seem that Holly Willoughby is most definitely inspired by Catherine, Princess of Wales when it comes to her fashion choices. In May 2023, she joined King Charles at the Prince’s Trust Awards and chose a pale lemon dress by Beulah. Catherine, Princess of Wales is also a fan of the label and wore the same dress in pink to the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in 2021.

Holly Willoughby and Catherine, Princess of Wales, have worn the same dress before but in different colours. Photographs by Getty

This was not the first time that Holly had chosen the same designer and dress style as the Princess of Wales. Catherine, Princess of Wales opted for a gold Jenny Packham dress for the premiere of the Bond film ‘No Time To Die,’ Holly also chose the designer brand for the Dancing On Ice final.