Home Alone star Devin Ratray has been accused of rape by a friend, according to reports

The actor who starred as bullying older brother Buzz McCallister in the Home Alone movies is reportedly under investigation in New York.

Devin Ratray, 45, from New York, allegedly attacked his friend Lisa Smith at his Manhattan apartment in 2017.

According to CNN , Smith filed a police report shortly after the incident and claimed that the actor drugged and assaulted her.

Ratray denied all allegations against him and persisted in saying that the allegations were false.

Left: Devin Ratray in Home Alone (Credit: Disney) / Right: Devin Ratray in 2014 (Credit: Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images)

The actor was arrested last year in an unrelated incident, which Smith claims prompted her to contact police about her inital case against him.

Ratray was charged with domestic assault and battery by strangulation, after being arrested for allegedly choking his girlfriend in a hotel room in Oklahoma in December of 2021.

This incident reportedly took place following an argument between the couple, that was triggered by his girlfriend failing to charge fans for his autograph.

It has been alleged that Ratray said “this is how you die”, while assulating his girlfriend.

The actor was later released on a $25,000 bond and pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Devin Ratray attends "The Tick" Blue Carpet Premiere at Village East Cinema on August 16, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Once the news of Ratray’s Oklahoma arrest was released, Smith decided to contact the prosecutors about the police report she had filed after him for allegedly raping her.

She discovered that they had incorrectly believed that she didn’t want to press charges against him at the time, and wished to remain anonymous, so the case was closed.

Smith said she was "devastated" that the authorities failed to investigate her allegations.

What did Lisa Smith say about the incident?

Smith told CNN that she had been friends with Ratray for about 15 years before the alleged assault took place in September 2017.

She claims to have met up with her brother, another friend and Ratray at a bar in New York. The four of them then went to Ratray’s apartment for another drink.

Ratray made the drinks and seemed intent on giving her a particular glass, and after drinking the beverage she felt exhausted. Smith claims Ratray encouraged her to stay over and sleep on the couch.

"I remember waking up and I couldn’t move. I couldn’t really open my eyes, but I could hear what was happening and I could feel what was happening. I knew that the other two people were gone and I was still on the couch," Smith said.

Smith had previously made a report of an alleged rape by another man and she was poorly treated by the police, so she was initally reluctant to report Ratray.

She took all the necessary steps to aid the investigation, including sending them the clothes that she was wearing on the night for DNA testing.

Despite the accusation of rape and a domestic violence charge, Ratray has still not been charged over the accusations.

Who is Devin Ratray?

Devin Ratray is an actor, producer, and writer, who is best known for his role as Buzz McAllister in the early 1990s films Home Alone and Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.

He reprised the role in recent years for a Disney Plus release. ‘Home Sweet Home Alone’ was the sixth film in the Home Alone franchise.

Ratray has appeared in minor TV and film roles throughout his career, with notable appearances in The Enforcers (1996), The Prince and Me (2004), Law & Order (1995–2006), Supernatural (2009) and The Good Wife (2012).