The news of Hugh Bonneville splitting from his wife of 25 years begs the question - is there a ‘Downton Abbey’ curse?

With the news that ‘Downton Abbey’ actor Hugh Bonneville is filing for divorce from his wife, Lucinda Williams, after 25 years of marriage, NationalWorld’s weekend team have started to wonder if there is a ‘curse’ surrounding the popular British drama.

Bonneville, 59, and Williams, 55, married in 1998, having initially met as teenagers and the couple have one son Felix, 20. But speculation about the marriage grew when Bonneville was spotted without his wedding ring at the marriage of his ‘Downton Abbey’ co-star Michelle Dockery last week.

This morning, a spokesperson for the actor, who also starred in the ‘Paddington’ movies and ‘Notting Hill’, told The Sun that Bonneville and Lucinda – known as Lulu – had parted. “I can confirm that Hugh Bonneville and Lulu Williams have separated,” the spokesperson said.

But as it stands, Bonneville’s divorce isn’t the first to occur from the cast of the drama, which came to its conclusion in 2016 on television and was followed by a cinematic outing for the cast in 2022.

So who else has had to contend with divorce having been a cast member on ‘Downton Abbey,’ and should newlywed Michelle Dockery exercise some caution if the curse does indeed exist?

Who else from ‘Downton Abbey’ has dealt with a divorce?

Joanne Frogget (Anna Smith)

Joanne Froggatt attends the Sherwood premiere at Broadway Cinema on June 06, 2022 in Nottingham, England. (Photo by Cameron Smith/Getty Images)

Joanne Froggatt has candidly discussed her divorce from her husband James Cannon after eight years of marriage. The separation was confirmed in February 2020, just before the COVID-19 lockdowns. The couple had separated sometime before officially announcing their split

Despite the unexpected changes in her life, Joanne expressed gratitude for what she had.

She took over their joint production company, Run After It, and was excited about new opportunities. Joanne reflected on the importance of appreciating the positives in her life and emphasised her readiness to embrace the future when she was interviewed by Red Magazine in 2021.

Amy Nutall (Ethal Parks)

Amy Nuttall attends the private view for "Carrera 1964 -2004: 40 Years Of Legend" at the Getty Images Gallery on October 28, 2004 in London. (Photo by Getty Images for TAG Heuer)

Amy Nuttall reportedly sought a divorce from her husband of 11 years, Andrew Buchan, following their separation earlier this year. The split came to light after Amy was seen without her wedding ring, and it was revealed that Andrew had an affair with actress Leila Farzad, whom he met while working on the BBC series ‘Better’.

Amy was determined to make the separation official and pursued what she believed she was entitled to. Andrew, known for his role in ‘Broadchurch’, married Amy in 2012, and they have a son and a daughter together.

