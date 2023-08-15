Hugh Grant’s middle name has been trending after a viral tweet from 2021 is once again doing the rounds.

The 62- year- old actor who is best known for his roles in Notting Hill (1999), Bridget Jones Diary (2001), Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994) and Love Actually (2003), has a rather unusual middle name that has captivated his fans.

Grant recently appeared as an Oompa-Loompa in the trailer for the upcoming Wonka film directed by Paul King and starring Timothée Chalamet (Dune), however his casting has been questioned by actors with dwarfism.

So, what is Hugh Grant’s middle name and what else do we need to know about the English actor?

What is Hugh Grant’s middle name?

Grant’s full name is Hugh Mungo John Grant.

Hugh Grant’s middle name has been a hit with fans (Photo: Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

In 2021, fans of the Notting Hill actor reacted to his middle name on Twitter, with a viral tweet from user @socialistdogmom receiving nearly 70,000 likes. The tweet reads: “melting down at the discovery that hugh grant’s middle name is mungo. humongo grant. someone held a tiny newborn infant in their arms and said this is my baby, humongo grant.”

According to Name Berry, the name Mungo is of Scottish origin and means my pet. There is also a St Mungo, who is the patron saint of Glasgow.

Is Hugh Grant married?

In the 1990s, Grant was a notorious bachelor, however he has since settled down and is married to Swedish producer Anna Eberstein. The couple’s relationship timeline isn’t widely known, with it being reported by People the pair were romantically linked as early as 2012.

Hugh Grant and his wife Sweedish producer Anna Eberstein at the 95th Annual Academy Awards in 2023 (Photo: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

They tied the knot in 2018 in a ceremony at the Chelsea Registry Office in London. Speaking to Savannah Guthrie on the Today Show, he explained: “It’s really nice,” continuing: “I can’t pretend it isn’t. I should have done it before.” He joked: “You don’t think I’m too young?” Adding: “I’ve been lucky. I’ve got a great wife, and lover.”

Does Hugh Grant have children?

Grant has five children, two whom he shares with his ex Tinglan Hong and three with his wife, Eberstein.

He welcomed his first child, Tabitha in 2011, opting to miss her birth due to the media frenzy. Speaking to the Guardian he revealed: “Naturally, I was very keen to see my daughter as soon as possible, even if it could only be for a short time, so in the end I took a risk and visited the day after the birth.”

His second child, John Mungo Grant was born in 2012 and was the first child between himself and his wife. His ex Hong and Eberstein became pregnant only months apart, with his third child, Felix also being born in 2012. His fourth and fifth child with Erberstein were born in 2015 and 2018, their names have not been made public.