Billie Eilish asks for people to stop talking about her sexuality as the internet reacts to her coming out

US singer/songwriter Billie Eilish. (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

It’s been a talking point since she “unintentionally” admitted that she has an attraction to women during an interview with Variety, but singer Billie Eilish is now calling for an end to the rampant discussion regarding her sexuality. The interview, part of Variety's “Power of Women” cover issue, saw Eilish suggest she was attracted to women in a recent cover interview but has now asked for the matter to be put to rest after she was quizzed over her comments during a red-carpet interview.

The excerpt in question from the interview that was first published on November 13 2023 saw Eilish discuss why she felt intimated by other women. "I've never really felt like I could relate to girls very well," the 21-year-old told Variety. “I love them so much. I love them as people. I'm attracted to them as people. I'm attracted to them for real." When asked about her sexuality on the red carpet event at the weekend, she said: "I didn't realise people didn't know."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taking to Instagram, Eilish wrote: “Thanks Variety for my award and also outing me on a red carpet at 11am instead of talking to me about anything else that matters. I like boys and girls leave me alone about it please literally who cares."

As it stands, quite a few people - since the revelation, Eilish saw a drop of 100,000 Instagram followers, while the social media platform of nuance and civil debate, Twitter (still known as X at the moment,) were a little bit more understanding about Eilish’s situation with many tagging Eilish despite her asking people to not make it a big deal congratulating her on coming out.

“Congratulations on coming out, it doesn’t matter you lost the fans for coming out, It’s important to be your authentic self. If it makes people uncomfortable that’s on them and not on you. You deserve to be happy!” wrote one Twitter/X user, while another echoed the sentiments made by Eilish - “So Billie Eilish came out as bisexual. Hey people, why didn't you realize it?”

“Her songs are so gay just like Taylor's. I mean: Wish you were gay, Male Fantasy, Lost Cause MV. I wonder if Taylor was the one who came out. I bet it will ruin her career that's why she doesn't want to”

Advertisement

Advertisement