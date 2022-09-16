Jedward have been experiencing death threats ever since they revealed their opinions on Queen Elizabeth II’s death

The former X factor duo from Dublin have said that they believe that the monarchy should be abolished just days after the Queen’s death - the twins, 30, Tweeted to express their opinions but were taken back by the heavy backlash.

The drama started on 8 September when they posted to Twitter: “Liz truss must have done something on that visit to the Queen!”

Truss visited the Queen to form her new government and become the new Prime Minister.

The two further expressed their opinion sharing: “FYI we’re Irish - the country that has been oppressed historically by the monarchy! Please study your History! We haven’t said anything but the facts!”

The duo received many negative messages including death threats but they insisted that they will not be “intimidated”.

They wrote: “Psychos are sending us death threats! Your threatening behaviour and criminality will not intimidate us.”

In follow-up tweets, they said: “People in denial about Britain’s Imperialist past need to get a grip. Change is hard when your education is a censored version of history.”

“Hi Royalists - British Imperialism was the cause of the Irish famine and millions of deaths around the world. We mourn for them. Sincerely, Ireland.”

Singer Duo Jedward of Ireland performs during the grand final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2012

The pair whose real names are John and Edward Grimes are referring to when Britain invaded Ireland in 1169.

Fans and others alike have been commenting on the ordeal on social media with mixed reception.

One fan wrote “Yes kings you have the most biggest Jepic b**** to use your voice on your platform always speaking the truth you’re entitled to state your opinion.”

Another fan said: “I’m English and I wasn’t offended, but then I’ve acknowledged that Britain has a heinous history, many of those taking offence have much to learn of what’s right and what is wrong. #Jedward.”

Jedward arrives on the red carpet at the 2013 MuchMusic Video Awards

While others, have criticised the Irish duo - a video surfaced showing the duo being ‘excited’ to play for the Queen in Ireland.

One Twitter user wrote: “Jedward excited to play for the Queen. Twitter never forgets.”

Another retweeted the video at the Jedward twins saying: “yeah I hear what you’re saying but I just don’t think you actually care as much as you claim to.”

Jedward reignited the flame when the two took to Twitter after the previous tweets to write “Solidarity to the protesters arrested! It’s your right to protest! We all stand with you. #NotMyKing.”

One final post was made by Jedward on 13 September evening saying: “To anyone we offended, we’re sorry we have the b**** to speak the truth! You know deep down change is needed.”

Their tweets come just days after Charles, the former Prince of Wales, has now been crowned King Charles III.

Charles has since spoken out about his mother’s death saying: “The death of my beloved mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family.”

Jedward attend the Irish Fan Premiere of "NOAH" at Savoy Cinema on March 29, 2014 in Dublin, Ireland.

“We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished sovereign and a much-loved mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.”