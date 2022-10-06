It’s alleged that after finding out about his crimes David ‘cut all ties’ with his brother

Monster - Dahmer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is Netflix’s latest true crime series which tells the grisly true story of American serial killer, Jeffrey Dahmer.

Dahmer was responsible for the gruesome murders of 17 men and boys between 1978 and 1991, before eventually being caught and sentenced to life in prison.

During his trial, Dahmer’s parents presented a united front, however one family member was noticeably missing- his brother David.

So who was David Dahmer and what happened to him? Here’s everything you need to know.

Evan Peters as Jeffrey Dahmer in Netflix’s Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Pic: COURTESY OF NETFLIX)

Who is David Dahmer?

Advertisement

David Dahmer is the younger brother of the notorious serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer. He was born to parents Lionel and Joyce Dahmer in December 1966 and was named by his brother.

The siblings had a strained relationship, according to The Sun, Jeffrey was jealous of his little brother and the attention he was getting and started to “resent” him.

Seven years younger than Jeffrey, the brothers were separated after their parents went through a bitter divorce in 1978.

Joyce took David, who was only 12-years-old at the time to live with her in Wisconsin after she won custody, whilst Jeffrey, who was 18-years-old stayed at home with his father so he could graduate high school.

He would go on to kill his first victim, Steven Hicks that very year.

Where is he now?

Advertisement

Very little is known about the 55-year-old, and his current whereabouts are not public knowledge, however he is expected to still be alive.

At the time of Jeffrey’s arrest in 1991, David was 18-years-old and decided to “cut all ties” with his brother according to The Cinemaholic.

He would go on to graduate from the University of Cincinnati, establish a career, get married and have at least two children - as reported by Lionel and Shari Dahmer in 2004.

Did he change his name?

Following the revelation of his brother’s horrific crimes, David changed his name.

Advertisement

He did not attend any of Jeffrey’s hearings or the trial, choosing to distance himself from both his brother and his parents.

Lionel Dahmer and wife Shari - stepmother to Jeffrey Dahmer (Pic:getty)

What has Lionel Dahmer said?

In 2004 the brother’s father Lionel and stepmother Shari did an interview on Larry King Live.

They confirmed that their youngest son David had changed his name and that it is not know, adding: “We’ve promised to keep him completely secret.”

Shari gave some insight into David’s life, mentioning that: “He has a career ... and a family.

Advertisement

“He’s very happy. We’re expecting a second grandchild. Everything is going well.”

Whilst Lionel shed some light on the sibling’s relationship. Discussing the seven year age gap he said the brothers: “weren’t as close as someone maybe that was one or two years different.”

Adding that they had very different personalities, with Jeffrey being “extremely shy” and David “very, very ebullient and outgoing.”

During the interview, Lionel was asked if he would do the same and change his name following his son’s horrific crimes, however he turned down the idea, adding: “I’m proud of the name Dahmer.

“My father was a schoolteacher and a barber. He brought himself up from the bootstraps.”