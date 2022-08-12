Easterling said his late wife was a “healer” and said their love was “so deep, so real, so natural”

Dame Olivia Newton-John’s husband John Easterling has paid tribute to the Grease star following her death on Monday (8 August).

The actress and singer, who was most well known for playing Sandy Olsson in the hit 1978 musical film , died surrounded by her friends and family at her ranch in southern California, at the age of 73.

She had been suffering from breast cancer for 30 years.

Her husband announced the news on Instagram, and he has now returned to the social media site to pay tribute to his late wife.

So, who is John Easterling and what did he say about Olivia Newton-John?

Here’s what you need to know.

The late Olivia Newton-John with her husband John Easterling.

Who is John Easterling?

John Easterling is an American businessman and environmentalist who serves as the CEO and chairman of Amazon Herb Company.

He has also produced a few Hollywood films and TV projects including ‘Big River Man,’ ‘The Bonnie Hunt Show’ and ‘Loose Women.

He married Olivia Newton-John in June 2008, 15 years after he first met her.

On 21 June 2008, they married on a mountain top in Peru. Nine days later, they exchanged vows once again on a beach in Florida to make their union legal.

Newton-John often spoke about how Easterling supported her while she was suffering from breast cancer.

What has John Easterling said about Olivia Newton-John?

Sharing a picture of himself and Newton-John on her official Instagram page, he described her as "the most courageous woman".

He said: "Our love for each other transcends our understanding. Every day we expressed our gratitude for this love that could be so deep, so real, so natural.

“We never had to ‘work’ on it. We were in awe of this great mystery and accepted the experience of our love as past, present and forever.

“At Olivia’s deepest essence she was a healer using her mediums of song, of words, of touch. She was the most courageous woman I’ve ever known.

“Her bandwidth for genuinely caring for people, for nature and all creatures almost eclipses what is humanely possible.

“It is only the grace of God that has allowed me to share the depth and passion of her being for so long.

“In her most difficult times she always had the spirit, the humour, and the will power to move things into the light.

“Even now as her soul soars, the pain and holes in my heart are healed with the joy of her love and the light that shines forward.

“Our family deeply appreciates the vast ocean of love and support that has come our way.”

What happened to Olivia Newton-John?

Olivia Newton-John died at her home on Monday 8 August.

A statement released on Newton-John’s official Instagram page by her husband said: “Dame Olivia Newton-John passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends.

“We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time.

“Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer.

“Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer.”