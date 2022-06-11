Sir Mark Rylance said three upcoming performances of Jerusalam will be cancelled

Sir Mark Rylance has cancelled performances of the West End show Jerusalem following the death of his brother in a cycling accident (Photo Lia Toby/Getty Images for BFI)

Sir Mark Rylance has cancelled performances of the West End show Jerusalem following the death of his brother in a cycling accident.

But what did Sir Mark say about his brother’s death and which shows have been cancelled?

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here’s what you need to know.

What did Sir Mark Rylance say about his brother’s death?

The 62-year-old actor said in a statement that his brother, Jonathan Waters, 60, was knocked off his bike last month and later died from his injuries.

Sir Mark said three upcoming performances of the play on 11 and 12 June have had to be cancelled so he can attend the funeral in California, as there is no understudy for his lead role of Johnny “Rooster” Byron.

He said in a statement: “I am so sorry to tell you that on the 28th of May my dear brother Jonathan Waters was knocked from his bicycle and tragically died of his injuries.

“In order to attend his funeral in California, I unfortunately have to miss three performances of Jerusalem over Saturday 11th – Sunday 12th June.

“As I have no understudy as Rooster Johnny Byron, sadly these performances have been cancelled.

“Sonia Friedman Productions, together with Nimax, are arranging additional performances at the end of the scheduled run to try and accommodate everyone who will be affected.

“I hope you understand my need to grieve my beloved brother, and thank you for your support at this time.

“I hope you will be able to attend another performance of Jerusalem.”

What dates will the performances be moved to?

Additional performances have been added on Tuesday 9 August at 1.30pm and 7.30pm and Wednesday 10 August at 1.30pm to accommodate those who were due to attend the cancelled performances.

Organisers have also said all affected customers will have exclusive access to exchange their tickets for these performances on a first come, first served basis.

They added: “We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience this may cause you and look forward to welcoming you to an alternative performance.”