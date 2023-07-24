The A Place In The Sun presenter has spoken highly of hospices explaining they were ‘not all doom and gloom’

Jonnie Irwin has shared an update on his terminal cancer diagnosis during an interview on BBC One’s Morning Live.

Speaking to Gethin Jones and Helen Skelton on Monday (July 24) from Newcastle, Irwin opened up about his experience with palliative care, including hospices, which he spoke highly of, adding they were “not all doom and gloom”. He also gave fans an update on his health and family life, with the father of three sharing he had “up days and down days.”

The TV presenter, 49, who is best known for hosting A Place in The Sun and Escape to the Country, revealed he had been diagnosed with stage four lung cancer in late 2022. In June he shared in an interview with Hello Magazine that he had spent time in a hospice to deal with pain away from his family, explaining: “I’m like a bear with a sore head and I don’t want them to be around that”.

What did Jonnie Irwin say in BBC Morning Live interview?

In a rare TV appearance, Irwin opened up about his experience with palliative care, which is support that enables people in the last months or years of their life to live as well as possible.

Jonnie Irwin walked the red carpet for the TRIC Awards in London on June 27. (Getty Images)

Irwin explained that for him, this includes attending a hospice. He told Jones and Skelton: “My hospice is a delight, actually. I wouldn’t say it’s like a hotel but it’s like a very nice private hospital.”

He continued: “My perception of a hospice was very much a boiling hot room full of people that look frail and are towards the end of their days. This is nothing of the sort. It is spacious, energised, and comfortable. It even has a jacuzzi bath and ensuite rooms. The staff are just amazing and I’ve had a really good experience of my hospice.”

He also gave fans an update on his family life, describing things as “great and very noisy”. You can watch the interview with Irwin and the BBC One Morning Live team below.

Is Jonnie Irwin in a hospice?

Irwin shared that he has used hospices since his cancer diagnosis. He recalled: “My first experience of palliative care in a hospice was when I was having blood transfusions.

“I had my first transfusions in hospital and was invited to use a hospice as a day patient. I went into a lovely room with biscuits piled up and dipped in and out.” Adding: “I implore people to check out hospices - if you’ve got the choice to use them, then use them. It’s not all doom and gloom.”

Previously in June the TV presenter had shared that he “removes himself” from his family home to attend a hospice when he is dealing with pain as it makes him “not good to be around”. Irwin spoke with Hello Magazine, explaining: “I remove myself on a number of occasions because I’m not good to be around when I’m in pain.” He added: “I’m like a bear with a sore head and I don’t want them to be around that”.

When was Jonnie Iriwn diagnosed with lung cancer?

Irwin was diagnosed with lung cancer in August 2020, going public with the news in November 2022. The broadcaster shared that the first warning sign came whilst he was filming A Place In The Sun in August 2020 in Italy, when he experienced blurry vision while driving.

What is palliative care?