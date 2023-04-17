Judy Blume has taken to Twitter to clarify her words were “taken out of context” in a Sunday Times interview that suggested she was in support of JK Rowling.

The American novelist who is most known for her children’s and young adult fiction books, including “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret”, was interviewed by Hadley Freeman and was quoted as saying she was behind JK Rowling “100% as I watch from afar”.

Blume has clarified the comments she made in the interview in a statement on Twitter, explaining they were “taken out of context” the 85-year-old novelist clarified: “I wholly support the trans community”.

Last week it was revealed that Warner Bros’ new streaming service Max would be adapting a Harry Potter series for TV, with Rowling reportedly closely involved. So, what did Judy Blume say about JK Rowling and what has she said on Twitter? Here’s everything you need to know.

What did Judy Blume say about JK Rowling?

In an interview with Freeman for the Sunday Times, Blume is quoted to have said “I love her [Rowling]. I am behind her 100 per cent as I watch from afar.” According to Freeman the comments were in reference to the abuse that Rowling has received online, however Blume has since clarified her point was “taken out of context”.

Judy Blume has shared a statement on Twitter explaining her point was “taken out of context” (Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Rowling has been criticised for her views on gender identity and the trans community, but has denied accusations that she is transphobic. Several members of the Harry Potter cast have challenged the author’s comments.

In 2020, Daniel Radcliffe wrote an essay for the Trevor Project, where he challenged Rowling’s remarks on Twitter. He wrote: “While Jo is unquestionably responsible for the course my life has taken, as someone who has been honoured to work with and continues to contribute to The Trevor Project for the last decade, and just as a human being, I feel compelled to say something at this moment.”

Both Emma Watson and Rupert Grint have also spoken out in support of the trans community. In a May 2021 interview with Esquire, Grint said: “Sometimes silence is even louder. I felt like I had to [speak] because I think it was important to ... I think it’s a valuable group that I think needs standing up for.” Whilst in June 2020, Watson shared in a post on Twitter: “Trans people are who they say they are and deserve to live their lives without being constantly questioned or told they aren’t who they say they are.”

What has she said on Twitter?

Blume clarified the remarks on Twitter after the piece was published, telling fans that the point was “taken out of context”. In a statement she shared, the 85-year-old novelist said: “I wholly support the trans community. My point, which was taken out of context, is that I can empathize with a writer—or person—who has been harassed online. I stand with the trans community and vehemently disagree with anyone who does not fully support equality and acceptance for LGBTQIA+ people. Anything to the contrary is total bulls**t.”

She also shared a screenshot taken from a recent article she had done with Variety in March where she challenged recent laws banning books in schools across America. According to NBC News, school districts in 26 states have moved to restrict or ban more than 1,100 books in their school communities or libraries. Books that are on the banned list include Margaret Atwood’s “The Handmaid’s Tale”, “Gender Queer: A Memoir” by Maia Kobabe and “Under My Hijab”, an illustrated children’s book by Hena Khan.

