Cenat rose to fame in 2018 when he started a YouTube account for his early content

After promising to give away hundreds of coveted PlayStation 5 game consoles to fans, a popular Twitch livestreamer has caused chaos in New York City.

Following the anticipated giveaway, which attracted thousands to Manhattan's Union Square, police made 65 arrests and said they would charge livestreamer Kai Cenat with inciting a riot.

Cenat advertised his giveaway on social media and Instagram, informing over 10 million subscribers and followers that he would be giving away 300 consoles to fans in the New York park starting at 4pm.

But queues began to form as early as 1.30pm, with the crowd swelling by 3pm and some becoming unruly. Aerial TV news footage showed a surging, tightly packed crowd running through the streets, scaling structures in the park and climbing on vehicles.

Who is Kai Cenat?

Kai Cenat at the 2022 YouTube Streamy Awards (Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for dick clark productions)

Cenat, 21, is a video creator with 6.5 million followers on Twitch - the Amazon-owned video streaming platform that typically sees streamers play video games whilst chatting to viewers - where he regularly livestreams.

He is one of the biggest and well known live streamers on the platform, and is best known for his live streams on Twitch and his comedy based content which is posted on YouTube.

The American was born on 16 December 2001 in New York City, and rose to fame in 2018 when he started a YouTube account for his early content, which was typically based around pranks and challenges. Cenat began streaming on Twitch in February 2021, where he broadcast gaming and reaction-type content.

He quickly established himself on the platform and regularly included celebrity guests on his streams, including rappers Bobby Shmurda, Lil Baby and 21 Savage.

He also boasts four million subscribers on YouTube, where he posts daily life and comedy vlogs ranging from “Fake Hibachi Chef Prank!” to his most recent video, “I Rented Us Girlfriends In Japan!” Cenat has previously collaborated with popular YouTuber KSI and the Sidemen in a series of videos on the channel.

His 299 YouTube videos have amassed more than 276 million views. In December he was crowned streamer of the year at the 12th annual Streamy Awards.

According to celebritynetworth.com, Kai Cenat has an estimated net worth of around $9 million (£7 million). He was previously reported to be making $3 million (£2.4 million) per year from Twitch, not including endorsements.

In terms of the streamer's height, there seems to be no definitive answer on that one, with estimates we've seen across the internet putting it somewhere between 5′ 4″ and 5' 8".

Has he caused controversy before?

Cenat's chaotic giveaway is not the first time the streamer has found himself in hot water. In April of this year, he revealed in a Twitter post that he had been banned from Twitch, the fifth time that the platform had suspended his content.

The exact reason for his ban was not immediately made clear by Twitch, but a message on his channel read: “This channel is temporarily unavailable due to violation of Twitch’s Community Guidelines or Terms of Service.”

Many fans speculated on the ban, and thought a recent post that showed Cenat driving a motorbike inside his own house could have been to blame.