Kai Cenat has enjoyed a meteoric rise to fame on Twitch and YouTube in recent years

Kai Cenat has been banned from Twitch. (Getty Images)

Record-breaking Twitch star Kai Cenat has been banned from using the video-streaming platform. Cenat is one of the biggest and well known live streamers on Twitch and he holds the record for having the most subscribers to his channel, with more than 300,000 at its peak.

The Amazon owned video streaming platform typically sees streamers play video games whilst chatting to viewers. But why has Kai Cenat been banned from using Twitch and how has he responded to the news? Here is everything you need to know.

Who is Kai Cenat?

Kai Cenat is an American live streamer and YouTuber who was born on 16 December 2001 in New York City. Cenat is best known for his live streams on Twitch and his comedy based content which is posted on YouTube.

The American rose to fame in 2018 when he started a YouTube account and most of his early content was typically based around pranks and challenges. Cenat began streaming on Twitch in February 2021 and began broadcasting gaming and reaction content.

He quickly established himself as a household name on the platform and he included celebrity guests on his streams including rappers Bobby Shmurda, Lil Baby and 21 Savage. Cenat has also collaborated with popular YouTuber KSI and the Sidemen in a series of videos on the channel.

Cenat’s success earned him the title of Streamer of the year in March 2023 and he broke the record for subscribers on the platform by reaching 300,000. Just days before Cenat’s ban, fans were surprised to see a brief cameo from Adele who called in to speak to her boyfriend Rich Paul.

Why is Kai Cenat banned from Twitch?

Kai Cenat announced to his fans that he has been banned from Twitch in a Twitter post on Monday 17 April which simply reads: “BANNED.”

The exact reason for his ban has not yet been made clear by Twitch but a message on his channel reads: “This channel is temporarily unavailable due to violation of Twitch’s Community Guidelines or Terms of Service.”

Further details have not yet been provided but many fans have speculated about the latest development. Cenat recently filmed himself driving a motorbike inside his own house and during the video he crashes into the desk that he used to film.

Some fans believe this is the likely reason for his ban, given that streamer JinnyTTY was previously banned for dangerous driving on a scooter while streaming.

How many followers does Kai Cenat have?

Kai Cenat had a record-breaking number of 300,000 subscribers on Twitch before his ban. The new record holder is currently Jynxzi who has 75,000 subscribers and more than a million followers.