Jake Paul is set to take on the former UFC fighter Nate Diaz just a few months after his first professional defeat at the hands of Tommy Fury

It’s only been a couple of months since Jake Paul suffered his first professional defeat in the ring at the hands of Tommy Fury, but the YouTube star is heading back out to face MMA star Nate Diaz. The match-up against Fury was the first actual professional boxer Paul has fought, and the fight where he first tasted defeat.

Speaking after it was announced through a press release via his promotion company MVP, Paul said: “My last fight didn’t end the way I wanted, but the result was the best thing that could have happened to my professional boxing aspirations. Now, the world thinks I am vulnerable, when all I am is more focused than ever. Nate Diaz is considered one of the most bad-ass fighters of all time, but he and his team have been running their mouths for too long.”

Diaz, on the other hand, has said: “Besides Canelo, (Paul’s) the biggest thing in boxing. I’m here to conquer that. I’m the king of combat sports and then I’m headed back to get my UFC belts.”

When is Paul vs Diaz?

The fight has been scheduled to take place on 5 August 2023 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas. The bout will be available to watch on DAZN pay-per-view but exact timings of the meet-up have not yet been confirmed.

Nate Diaz in November 2019 against Jorge Masvidal

How do the pair match-up?

Paul, known as ‘The Problem Child’ has fought in seven professional fights, winning six of them. Four of those six were won by knockout. The 26-year-old cruiserweight boxer stands at 6ft 1in tall and has a reach of 76 inches. This is set to be Diaz’ first boxing match but in the UFC ring, the 37-year-old MMA fighter has won 22 of hsi 35 fights. Five of his wins were won by knockout, 13 by submission an four by decision.

The pair’s upcoming bout will be held at 13st 3lbs (84kg) and eight rounds have been scheduled. Diaz reportedly weighs around 77kg, stands at 6ft tall and has a reach of 76in. Paul fights orthodox while Diaz fights in a southpaw stance.

What are Jake Paul and Nate Diaz’s net worth?

The YouTuber is estimated to have a net worth of $40 million (around £32 million) according to Celebrity Net Worth, while Wales Online suggests this figure is closer to $30 million. He is estimated to have earned around $40 million just from his 2021 boxing matches alone between purses and PPV bonuses.

Nate Diaz, on the other hand, is estimated to have a net worth of between $8-10 million (around £7 million), according to Wealthy Gorilla.

What’s been said?

Diaz and Paul have been in a social media sparring match for the best part of 18 months and Diaz and Paul’s team go into a backstage altercation during an October boxing match in Arizona. Paul said: “I haven’t forgotten about the slap backstage in Arizona, and on August 5th a Problem Child is going to piece up and knock out the Stockton G.