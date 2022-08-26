Nikki was informed by a hotel staff member that she had a “very special guest” waiting outside

Keanu Reeves delighted a newlywed couple last weekend after unexpectedly attending their wedding reception.

James and Nikki Roadnight tied the knot at Fawsley Hall Hotel in Northamptonshire, unaware that the John Wick actor was also staying at the four-star guest house.

Nikki explained that her husband invited Keanu to come and have a drink with the wedding party after spotting him in the bar area of the hotel.

Speaking to Newsweek, Nikki said: “He was very friendly and said he would later on.

“We didn’t know if he would or not but it was cool that my husband had spoken to him!”

Keanu Reeves speaks onstage at the 2022 Comic-Con at San Diego Convention Center (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Lionsgate)

An hour later, Nikki was informed by a hotel staff member that she had a “very special guest” waiting outside, who wanted to speak to the bride.

The new bride went outside and was greeted by Keanu himself - who she offered a drink, but the star declined, admitting that he’d just had a long flight.

She said the actor was “kind and friendly” as he congratulated them on their nupitals.

He went on to pose for photos with the couple and mingled with guests, who also eagerly asked for snaps.

Following the departure of the unexpected guest, Nikki posted a photo on social media of her and her new husband alongside the famous actor.

She wrote: “Yes, that is Keanu Reeves at our wedding”.

A shocked wedding guest also shared the picture that she managed to snap with the actor.

She wrote in the now deleted tweet: “One of my oldest friends got married today and Keanu Reeves popped in to say hi.

“Super nice guy and huge congratulations to my dear Nicola and her husband James!”