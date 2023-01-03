Block’s stunt-filled ‘Gymkhana’ driving clips have been seen by millions online

55-year-old professional driver Ken Block has passed away following a snowmobile accident, his Hoonicorn Racing team has confirmed.

The team released a statement on Instagram, confirming news of the driver’s death and saying: “It’s with our deepest regrets that we can confirm that Ken Block passed away in a snowmobile accident today.”

“Ken was a visionary, a pioneer and an icon,” the statement added, “And most importantly, a father and husband. He will be incredibly missed.”

What happened?

Ken Block in 2011 (Photo: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

The incident happened in Wasatch County, Utah. According to the local Sheriff’s Office, Block was riding a snowmobile up a steep slope when it overturned and landed on top of him. “He was pronounced deceased at the scene from injuries sustained in the accident”.

Additionally, the Sheriff’s Office said Block was travelling with a group, but "was alone when the accident occurred."

Who was Ken Block?

Block was perhaps best known for his long-running “Gymkhana” series of internet videos, in which he drove a multitude of high-powered and upgraded automobiles across inner-city trials involving jumps, slides and hairpin turns. Millions of people have watched the clips on YouTube.

Block started his rallying career in 2005, and quickly won the Rally America Championship's Rookie of the Year award. He participated in the World Rally Championship and took home multiple medals for rallycross at the X Games.

He also participated in numerous action sports competitions, such as skateboarding, snowboarding and motocross, and was also a founding partner of the footwear brand, DC Shoes.

After selling his stake in the company, Block turned his business attention to Hoonigan Industries, an apparel line for auto fans.

In 2009, Block brought Top Gear presenter James May to his stunt training course at Inyokern Airport in California as part of the BBC show.

Since the news of Block’s death, tributes have poured in, including from May, who thanked Block for "some hilarious days out," and Jim Farley, CEO of Ford, who referred to the rally hero as "an innovator, a talented driver and a marketing genius”.

Block and his brand of Gymkhana-style driving have also appeared in numerous racing video games. He has appeared in three instalments of Codemasters’ Dirt games, including 2011’s Dirt 3, in which he appeared as a driver and gymkhana teacher.

What is his net worth?

Block's net worth has been estimated to be between $100 million and $200 million (£84 and £168 million).