Kevin Costner has won a child support battle with his estranged wife Christine Baumgartner.

The 68-year-old Yellowstone actor has been ordered to pay $63,000 a month in payments for child support. Reported by People, this is nearly half of the $129,000 Baumgartber had been receiving and is significantly less than the $161,592 she had requested.

Baumgartner, who had been married to the Oscar-winning actor for 18 years, filed for divorce on 1 May, citing “irreconcilable differences”. The pair have three children together: Cayden Wyatt, Hayes Logan and Grace Avery. In a statement to Fox, Costner explained that there are “no winners” in this case.

So, what is Kevin Costner’s net worth, who is his ex-wife and how many children does he have? Here’s everything you need to know.

What is Kevin Costner’s net worth?

Costner reportedly has a net worth of $250m according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Who is his ex-wife?

Costner has been married twice and has been going through divorce proceedings with his second wife, Christine Baumgartner since 1 May after she filed for divorce following 18 years of marriage citing “irreconcilable differences”.

Reported by People, a representative from Costner told the publication: “It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action.”

Baumgartner and Costner married in September 2004 and had three children together: Cayden Wyatt, Hayes Logan and Grace Avery.

Christine Baumgartner filed for divorce on 1 May (Photo: PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

Costner married his first wife, Cindy Silva in 1978 after the pair had met in college, and they had three children: Annie, Lily and Joe, before divorcing in 1994 after being together for 16 years. He also had a brief relationship with Bridget Rooney, with the pair welcoming a son in 1996.

How many children does Kevin Costner have?

The Yellowstone actor has seven children in total, including three adult children: Annie, 39, Lily, 37, and Joe, 35, with his ex-wife Cindy Silva. Son Liam, 26, with former partner Bridget Rooney and three teenage children: Cayden Wyatt, 16, Hayes Logan, 14, and Grace Avery, 13, with his soon to be ex-wife Christine Baumgartner.

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner with his children (L to R) Joe, Lilly and Annie in 2000 (Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Here is everything you need to know about Kevin Costner’s seven children:

Annie Costner, 39

Annie Costner was born on 15 April, 1984 and is Costner’s eldest child. She starred alongside her father in Dances With Wolves and also had roles in The Baby-Sitters Club (1995), The Postman (1997) and Lazy Teenage Superheroes (2010). She has now moved into producing, and co-founded Sound Off Films in 2014, which focuses on documentary and non-fiction films. The production company produced Katy Perry’s “Witness: The Tour” documentary.

Lily Costner, 36

Lily Costner was born on 4 August, 1986 and is the second child between Costner and Cindy Silva. As a child she had acting roles in The Baby-Sitters Club (1995) and The Postman (1997). She has since pursued a career in music and has collaborated with her father’s band on the song “Heaven’s Gate”.

Annie Costner (L) and her sister Lily Costner at a premiere in Los Angeles in 2015 (Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Joe Costner, 35

Joe Costner was born on 31 January, 1988 and was the third child between Costner and Cindy Silva. In 1996 he had a small role in his father’s movie Tin Cup and according to his LinkedIn page has went on to become an experienced audio engineer.

Liam Costner, 26

Liam Costner was born on 15 November 1996 and is the only child of Kevin Costner and Bridget Rooney. Not much is known about Costner’s fourth child, he keeps a low profile and does not disclose much about his private life.

(L-R) Grace Avery Costner, Kevin Costner, Hayes Logan Costner, Christine Baumgartner, and Cayden Wyatt Costner in 2019 (Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Cayden Wyatt Costner, 16

Cayden Wyatt Costner was born on 6 May, 2007 and is the eldest of the children Costner shares with Baumgartner. Speaking about him to Huffington Post, he described his son as being: “so full of life and adventure”, adding that he liked to hear “stories of adventure that I’ve done” rather than bedtime stories and was “a good older brother” to his siblings.

Hayes Logan Costner, 14

Hayes Logan Costner, was born on 12 February, 2009 and is the second child Costner shares with Baumgartner. In November 2023, he revealed to People that his son would have a small role in his upcoming western, Horizon. Costner, who is directing the project, told the publication: “He’s very good.” Adding: “Hayes plays the namesake character that I actually play in the movie. He’s 13 years old and the screenplay’s been around longer than that.”

Grace Avery Costner, 13

Grace Avery Costner was born on 2 June 2, 2010, and is the youngest of Kevin and Baumgartner’s three children.

