It’s thought that Matthew McConaughey is set to replace Kevin Costner in Yellowstone as the show expands

Yellowstone fans were left disappointed when the panel lineup for PaleyFest was changed at the last minute - and none of the show’s lead stars turned up.

Yellowstone cast members including Kevin Costner, Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser, Luke Grimes, Kelsey Asbille, Wes Betley, Gil Birmingham and Jacki Weaver, had been listed as attending a screening and Q and A at the major TV festival. Co-creator Taylor Sheridan and executive-producer David Glassier were also expected to attend.

In the event, none of the above turned up to the panel at Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre - the only stars to appear at the event were Josh Lucas, who plays a young John Dutton, Mo Brings Plenty, Dawn Olivieri, and Wendy Moniz.

Even though Costner, who plays family patriarch and ranch owner John Dutton in the series, was far from the only star not to feature on the panel, his non-appearance has fuelled speculation that he will not appear in the sixth season of Yellowstone. This is everything we know so far.

Is Kevin Costner leaving Yellowstone?

Rumours have spread online that Costner will be leaving the Yellowstone series after clashing with showrunner Taylor Sheridan over his season five shooting schedule. He reportedly wanted to cut his shoot time for season five part one from 65 days to 50.

Kevin Costner is rumoured to be leaving Yellowstone

Additionally, Costner is believed to want to shoot part two, which is in production now, in just seven days. These difficulties are understood to have resulted in Sheridan looking to replace Costner.

Costner is due to star in another western drama, Horizon, alongside Jena Malone and Sam Worthington. The film, which is expected to begin shooting soon, will follow a 15-year period of western expansion from the pre to post-Civil War American West. It is believed that Costner’s involvement in the film, which he has also written and will direct, clashed with his Yellowstone schedule.

Deadline reported that Sheridan is hoping to expand the Yellowstone franchise with Costner’s character John Dutton, being replaced with another well-known actor.

Matthew McConaughey is slated to replace Kevin Costner on Yellowstone

According to The Independent, a Paramount Network source said: “Thanks to the brilliant mind of Taylor Sheridan, we are always working on franchise expansions of this incredible world he has built. Matthew McConaughey is a phenomenal talent with whom we’d love to partner.”

Matthew McConaughey is an Oscar winning actor from Texas known for his roles in Dallas Buyers Club, Interstellar, and The Gentlemen. He also starred in major crime drama True Detective, and animated comedy series Agent Elvis.

Costner has not spoken about his involvement in the future of Yellowstone, and nor has McConaughey. Updates on the future of Yellowstone are likely to comes as season five part two airs.

When is season 6 of Yellowstone out?