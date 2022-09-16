The 52-year-old was cast to play real-life Bill Kinder, a pioneer of women’s football

Matthew McConaughey’s latest movie has been axed just six weeks before filming was set to begin, over “disturbing allegations”.

The 52-year-old was cast as Bill Kinder, the coach of a girls soccer team who became a pioneer of women’s football, in the upcoming film Dallas Sting.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dallas Sting, directed by Kari Skogland, was reported to be based on the true story of a youth football team, known as The Sting, on their successful travels to China in 1984.

Matthew McConaughey speaks at the Lincoln Centennial Celebration 2022 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for Lincoln)

However, production company Skydance has abruptly cancelled any filming, whilst a misconduct investigation is underway.

The investigation came after “disturbing allegations surrounding aspects of the true story” were made, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

While a specifc reason has not yet been reported, the uknown parts of the true story must be pretty serious for the whole film to be axed after months of preperations.

A source told the publication that Skydance is disappointed, as they believe the historic story needs to be told.

The Dallas Buyers Club actor was casted alongside actress Kaitlyn Dever, known for Booksmart, who was set to play his daughter - and actual football players from The Sting were due to make an on-screen debut.

Kaitlyn Dever attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater in September 2022. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

What was the story of the 1984 Dallas Sting team?

Bill Kinder had coached the Dallas high school girls, known as The Sting, for a decade but had never coached professionally.

However when the opportunity came for him to take his under 19 players to China for the first-ever FIFA tournament for women, he took it.

Just at the end of the Cold War, The Sting were selected to represent the US, as the nation didn’t have a national women’s soccer team at the time.

It was reported that Bill used $85,000 on his credit cards for tickets to ensure his team would make it to the tournament.

Actor Matthew McConaughey speaks onstage during the CinemaCon 2018 Gala Opening Night Event

They travelled to communist China to compete in the Xi’an International Women’s Football Invitational Tournament in 1984.

The trip included a 48-hour train journey across China and upon arrival, many assumed the youth team would be thrashed.

However, The Sting went on to win - beating Australia, Japan and China before defeating Italy in the final.