Could a feature in Architecture Digest have been an omen as Lily Allen stops following her husband David Harbour on Instagram?

(L-R) David Harbour and Lily Allen attend as Anna Wintour hosts Special Screening of "Living" at Crosby Hotel on December 05, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

The pair married in 2020 after making their relationship public months before, but sources who spoke to The Mirror suggest that the busy schedule Allen has since treading the boards means that the pair have been spending more time apart - including less time in their Brooklyn townhouse, featured in Architecture Digest.

The distance between the two has been cited as the reason the pair have drifted apart, with one source saying: “Lily and David have barely been together for the past three months and have been living separate lives. When she was in London for the Pillowman, David was spotted at one performance in July before Lily was left by herself. In her downtime, Lily would be with mates in London or her kids. When she went back to the US with them, there was no sign of David.”

Before she tied the knot with her actor husband, Lily had dated musician Ed Simons. She later married Sam Cooper in 2011, with whom she shares two daughters, Marnie and Ethel. Opening up about her split from Copper, Lily shared: “Yes, I am divorced . . . from one marriage. But I am also in another marriage currently.”

Some however are speculating that it was their appearance in Architecture Digest that led to a curse the publication seemingly has with couples who appear within the publication. Some users on Reddit believed the ‘writing was on the wall’ when the pair walked audiences through their townhouse, including how the pair could live with one another with carpeting in the toilet.