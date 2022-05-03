The latest searches for Madeleine McCann, who went missing when she was three, have started in Portugal.

Madeleine disappeared from a hotel room in Praia da Luz in 2007. She had been left sleeping in a room with her toddler twin siblings while her parents had dinner.

In the 18 years since she vanished, several investigations have been carried out. This new one is at the behest of German federal police as they look for evidence that could implicate prime suspect Christian Brueckner, who is in prison for raping a 72-year-old woman in Praia da Luz in 2005.

Today officers have gathered in countryside a few miles from the resort. Police vehicles were seen in the Atalaia area, where it is reported that search teams are expected to use radar equipment that can scan beneath the ground.

The BBC said four vans carrying German officers were seen driving down a road leading to the sea, along with Portuguese police and a fire engine.

Last year, on May 2 - the 17th anniversary of Madeleine’s disappearance - her parents have released a statement in which they expressed how much "the absence still aches."

In a message issued on the official Find Madeleine website, Kate and Gerry McCann said: “It’s 17 years since Madeleine was taken from us. It’s hard to even say that number without shaking our heads in disbelief. Whilst we are fortunate in many ways and able to live a relatively normal and enjoyable life now, the ‘living in limbo’ is still very unsettling. And the absence still aches.” The couple added: “Your support continues to encourage us and bolsters our strength to keep going. We know the love and hope for Madeleine and the will to find her, even after so many years, remains, and we are truly thankful for that. Thank you again for remembering Madeleine and all missing children.”

This is the background to the Madeleine McCann missing case, how old she was and how old she would be now.

When did Madeleine McCann go missing?

Madeleine McCann vanished from her holiday apartment in Portugal in May 2007. | Getty Images

Madeleine went missing on May 2, 2007 from her family’s holiday apartment in Praia da Luz, Portugal.

The McCanns were enjoying a tapas dinner in the holiday resort with friends now dubbed the “Tapas seven.”

They left their children alone in their apartment, which was 50 metres away. The parents and friends took turns to check on each other’s children.

Timeline of events from the night Madeleine went missing:

8.35pm: Kate and Gerry McCann arrive for dinner at a tapas restaurant in the resort.

9.05pm: Gerry checks on his children, and sees Madeleine.

9.30pm: Friend, Matthew Oldfield checks the McCann’s apartment, he hears no noise, does not check the children’s bedroom and leaves without seeing Madeleine.

10pm: Kate McCann checks on her children, Madeleine is discovered missing and the alert is raised.

According to the Daily Mail, Madeleine’s parents said that they left the children alone as they didn’t want to disturb their sleep routine and didn’t feel comfortable leaving them alone with a stranger.

Has anyone ever been charged with Madeleine McCann’s disappearance?

There has been much speculation around what happened to Madeleine and so far, no one has been charged with her disappearance.

The McCanns were named suspects in 2007, after Portuguese police claimed they accidently killed Madeleine and covered it up. However, this theory was dropped in 2008 due to lack of evidence.

In 2022, Christian Brueckner from Germany was officially named as a suspect in Madeleine’s disappearance. The convicted rapist is currently serving a seven-year prison sentence for raping a 72-year old woman in Portugal in 2005, close to where Madeleine went missing.

However, Brueckner has not yet been charged with the crime. On the 15th anniversary of Madeleine’s disappearance in 2022 German prosecutor Hans Christian Wolters said “new evidence” against Brueckner had been found.

How old was Madeleine McCann when she disappeared?

Madeleine was just a few days away from her fourth birthday when she disappeared from her holiday apartment in Portugal.

The three-year-old was last seen by her father who checked on her whilst he and his wife dined with friends at their holiday resort’s tapas restaurant.

How old would Madeleine McCann be now?

Madeleine McCann was born on 12 May, 2003 and would now be 22 years old, celebrating her 22nd birthday on May 2, 2025.

On her 18th birthday, her parents Kate and Gerry McCann said in a statement on Facebook: “Every May is tough – a reminder of years passed, of years together lost, or stolen. This year it is particularly poignant as we should be celebrating Madeleine’s 18th birthday. Enough said.

“We hang on to the hope, however small, that we will see Madeleine again. As we have said repeatedly, we need to know what has happened to our lovely daughter, no matter what.”