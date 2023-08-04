Margolis was known to Breaking Bad fans as drug kingpin Hector Salamanca on the hit AMC show

Mark Margolis, an actor famed for his role in the Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul universe, has died at the age of 83.

His son, Morgan Margolis, confirmed his father's death, with his publicist Henry Eshelman adding that he passed away "at Mt. Sinai Hospital in his beloved and longtime home of New York City, with his wife Jacqueline and Morgan at his bedside, following a short illness."

Born in Philadelphia, Margolis moved to New York City to study acting after a stint at Temple University in Pennsylvania. He went on to learn the craft under celebrated teachers such as Stella Adler, and Lee Starsbourg and Barbara Loden at the famed Actors' Studio.

His acting career spanned decades with his first notable role coming in 1983's classic Brian De Palma flick 'Scarface', in which he played Alberto 'The Shadow'.

Margolis became a well-known face to Breaking Bad fans in the late 2000s, picking up the role of drug kingpin and fan favourite Hector Salamanca in the multi award-winning series. His character's use of a bell in the show became an iconic image from the series, with Margolis picking up a nomination for a Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actor. He went on to reprise the role in the spin-off series Better Call Saul.