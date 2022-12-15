The Money Saving Expert joined the breakfast show following Piers Morgan’s dramatic exit in March 2020

Martin Lewis has confirmed that fans of his won’t be seeing him on Good Morning Britain for a while, following an emotional farewell message issued on Wednesday (14 December).

Lewis joined Good Morning Britain’s lineup of male hosts following Piers Morgan’s dramatic exit in March 2020, and has recently been not only hosting but also conducting the Money Monday segment in which he answered questions from viewers and offered advice during the cost of living crisis .

Advertisement

Is Martin Lewis leaving Good Morning Britain?

Advertisement

For fans of Lewis on Good Morning Britain, it’s good news - Lewis is not leaving the programme permanently, however he has announced that he is taking something of a lengthy break. Confirming the news on Wednesday (14 December), Lewis said that the show would be his last appearance on the programme for a while.

He said: “This is my last programme before Christmas. I won’t be back until March because I’ve got my show coming on in the New Year.

Advertisement

Martin Lewis with the TV Expert award in the winners’ room at the National Television Awards 2022 at OVO Arena Wembley on October 13, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

“Can I just wish everybody a very Merry Christmas, a very Happy New Year, and, especially after a Million MInutes, to those of you who will be going through grief and loneliness this Christmas, may you have more smiles than you are expecting, may you have more joy than you’re expecting.”

He added: “And if not, I just hope you get through it and you get through it easily.”

Lewis then took to Twitter to also confirm the news, tweeting: “That’s it for me on @GMB this year, and prob last time presenting until March (as my shows back in Jan). I hope you found it useful or interesting.”

Advertisement

Lewis’ show that he is referring to is The Martin Lewis Money Show Live, which will return to TV screens on ITV in January 2023.

Advertisement

What did Kate Garraway say?

During his goodbye message, co-host Kate Garraway took Lewis’ hand and said: “And can I just say, thank you to you. You’ve really helped a lot of people this year as you always do and we wish you a Merry Christmas as well as I’m sure Lorraine does too.”

As Garraway finished her message, Lorraine Kelly appeared on screen to present her self titled show, Lorraine.

How have fans reacted to the news?

Advertisement

It appears that many Good Morning Britain fans are sad to see Lewis go, even if it is only for a few months.

On Twitter, one person wrote: “If there was ever a poll between who I’d have presenting, Richard Madeley would be at the bottom of that list for his biased anti-trade unionism & you would be at the top for your championing causes for the people & challenging companies, MPs and PMs head on & calling them out.”

Advertisement

Another tweeted: “The only reason I ever watch @GMB is when Marin Lewis co-presents. See you again in March then.”